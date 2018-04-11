Johnny Gargano’s NXT Takeover Ring Gear Was Inspired by Thor: Ragnarok

Johnny Wrestling showed up to New Orleans in ring gear inspired by a recent Marvel movie.

WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano revealed on Twitter that the ring gear he wore for NXT Takeover: New Orleans was inspired by Thor: Ragnarok, a fitting choice considering that his NXT career was on the line.

A lot of people have been asking for it. So here’s an up close shot of my special entrance gear for #NXTTakeOver: New Orleans.. The day of #Ragnarok was at hand. @MainEventGear pic.twitter.com/1hC3T5sZkU — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 10, 2018

Sure enough, Gargano’s outfit looks a lot like the in-ring gear worn by Thor during his gladiatorial fight on Saakar against the Hulk. Gargano’s vest bears his “Rebel Heart” catchphrase instead of the alien lettering on Thor’s chest, and his shoulderplate has a version of Johnny’s signature face icon, but otherwise it looks almost identical to that of Thor’s outfit.

Gargano’s outfit even has a cool easter egg on the shoulderplate – the left eye of Gargano’s face icon has a huge “X” over it, as if its eye was ripped out.

Gargano is a noted comic book fan and several of his previous in-ring outfits have had references to different Marvel movies. Johnny’s last NXT Takeover outfit was inspired by Star-Lord from Guardians of the Galaxy. Appropriately, his match that night earned a rare “5 star” review from noted wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

The callback to Thor: Ragnarok was appropriate on multiple levels for the popular NXT superstar. Just as Thor was squaring off against a former brother-in-arms in the Hulk, Gargano was facing his former tag team partner Tomasso Ciampa, who nearly cost him his NXT career after betraying him last spring at NXT Takeover: Chicago.

After Gargano lost a Title vs. Career match due to Ciampa’s interference, Gargano attacked Ciampa several times until a Unsanctioned Match was booked to give Gargano a chance to win back his job and settle his differences with Ciampa once and for all.

The match was an instant classic, with neither Gargano nor Ciampa holding back. While Ciampa showed the viciousness that earned him the “Psycho Killer” nickname, Gargano matched his intensity blow by blow. At one point, Ciampa pulled back the mats surrounding the ring in an attempt to injure his former best friend, but Gargano countered and powerbombed him onto the floor.

Later, Ciampa stole crtuches from an audience member and tried to beat Gargano in a callback to the savage attacks that had cost Gargano his career in the first place.

However, Gargano persevered and had Ciampa on the mat and ready to be finished. Gargano offered mercy to his former best friend but then stuck Ciampa in a submission hold when Ciampa tried to double cross him.