Marvel Studios Head Kevin Feige Conducting His First Ever AMA on Reddit

For nearly two decades, Kevin Feige has been a key figure in the development of Marvel movies. Beginning with 2000’s X-Men, Feige has served as a producer on dozens of Marvel films, including Spider-Man, Daredevil, The Punisher, and Fantastic Four. The world of Marvel movies changed as we knew it back in 2008 with the release of Iron Man, launching the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Feige serving as president of production at Marvel Studios. Over the next decade, Feige has served as the architect of the MCU, helping shape the ever-growing franchise and helping bring each entry to life. Feige will give fans the opportunity to directly ask him about his work as he participates in his first Ask Me Anything session on Reddit.

The AMA is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 15th. For those unfamiliar with the forum, Reddit users are able to submit questions towards the participant, with other users having the option to upvote questions they see, making it more likely that the interviewee will see and potentially respond. Whoever is answering questions can offer as lengthy or brief a response as they like with as much honesty as they’d like.

With Avengers: Endgame having only landed in theaters less than a month ago, we can likely expect a majority of the questions to focus on the film’s narrative, in addition to what we can expect in the future of the MCU. Disney’s recent purchase of a majority of 20th Century Fox’s assets means the Fantastic Four and the X-Men can be incorporated into the franchise, which will likely inspire a number of questions from users.

Currently, the only films confirmed in the future of the MCU is Spider-Man: Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd. A number of rumors and reports have circulated about films focusing on Black Widow and The Eternals, while Black Panther and Doctor Strange have sequels looming over the horizon. We doubt that Feige will make any official announcements during the chat, but we will likely get some teases about the upcoming slate of MCU films.

Check out the Reddit AMA today at 8 p.m. ET.

