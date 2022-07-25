Kevin Feige Explains No Avengers Movies in Marvel's Phase 4 and Phase 5

The first "phase" of Marvel Studios films ended with Marvel's The Avengers, and for years, the understanding was that when you needed a really big "bang" from the MCU, you'd find it in movies that had "Avengers" in the title. Since Avengers: Endgame, though, there hasn't been another, and there aren't any on the schedule at all until 2025. So, why the change in philosophy? Executive producer Kevin Feige revealed that a lot of it boils down to the kinds of movies Marvel is making these days, and how many heroes are already appearing in them.

After all, it used to be that when you wanted four or more superheroes in one movie, it happened because the government were calling them together. Now, that's more or less par for the course in films like Spider-Man: No Way Home and Ant-Man & the Wasp: Quantumania.

"The truth is, when we were doing Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3, there were less projects over more years. They were smaller projects and individual character stories, and it felt appropriate at that point, that after every two or three years that it took for a phase, we would do an Avengers film," Feige told MTV News. "As [Phase] 4, 5, and 6 were coming together, there are more projects in less years — because of all the amazing stuff we're now allowed to do on Disney+, and getting characters from Fox, Fantastic Four and Deadpool — that it felt like, certainly after Infinity War and Endgame, that we thought Avengers movies aren't cappers. So many of our movies now — Multiverse of Madness, what you're about to see in [Ant-Man and the Wasp] Quantumania, all our big team-up films introducing big parts of the mythology — and that Avengers films really should be the capper to a saga, which is what really all we wanted to lay the groundwork for today is say, 'We are currently in the midst of the Multiverse Saga, which will culminate in two Avengers films.'"

You can see the full conversation with MTV News below.

No directors have yet been chosen for the fifth and sixth Avengers movies, which will pit Marvel's superheroes against Kang the Conqueror, the next guy in line after Thanos for the title of the baddest bad in the multiverse.

Marvel's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will release in theaters May 2, 2025, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars months later on November 7, 2025.