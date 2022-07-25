Marvel's Kevin Feige Talks Avengers 5 and 6 Directors Search

After announcing Earth's mightiest heroes will reassemble in back-to-back Avengers movies in 2025, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the search is on for the next Avengers director(s). Feige took the stage at San Diego Comic-Con's Hall H Saturday to unveil Marvel's slate for Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, culminating in the two-part conclusion to the Multiverse Saga: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, out May 2, 2025, and Avengers: Secret Wars, dated November 7, 2025. In an interview with MTV News, Feige said Marvel will look beyond the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directing duo of Anthony and Joe Russo.

Asked if the Russo brothers lied about not being involved with Secret Wars, Feige said, "No. We do not have a director for Secret Wars, and you will see about some of the other director announcements at some point. But no, they are not lying to you."

"They're telling the truth," Feige added. "They're very busy running their AGBO empire, and the world is better for it." (The production company co-founded by the Russos is behind such films as the Chris Hemsworth vehicle Extraction, the Chadwick Boseman-starring 21 Bridges, the acclaimed Everything Everywhere All at Once, and the Russos-directed The Gray Man for Netflix.)

After Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the Infinity Stones defined the first three phases of the MCU, dubbed the Infinity Saga, the Multiverse Saga spans Phases 4, 5, and 6. Following the expansion of the Multiverse in the Disney+ series Loki and the blockbusters Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel's Multiverse Saga will finish in a showdown with the timelord Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.



"It's never about going bigger just to go bigger," Feige said of Avengers 5 and 6. "Sometimes by the nature of the number of characters that you have in the toybox to then bring into the sandbox of the story, things can get bigger."

Phase 4, which began with TV's WandaVision last January and will conclude with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in November, is the first phase not to feature any Avengers movies. Rather than end-capping each phase with a new Avengers, Feige explained, each saga will conclude with an Avengers grand finale.

"It felt like, certainly after Infinity War and Endgame, that we thought Avengers movies aren't cappers," Feige explained. "So many of our movies now — Multiverse of Madness, what you're about to see in [Ant-Man and the Wasp] Quantumania, all our big team-up films introducing big parts of the mythology — [we thought] that Avengers films really should be the capper to a saga. Which is what really all we wanted to lay the groundwork [at Comic-Con] is say, 'We are currently in the midst of the Multiverse Saga, which will culminate in two Avengers films.'"

Marvel's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will release in theaters May 2, 2025, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars months later on November 7, 2025.