Marvel Studios Kevin Feige Reveals What Type of Stories Will Be Told on Disney’s Streaming Service

Disney will be launching its own streaming service next year and will be delivering audiences new content from their vast library of characters, which include elements of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently teased how the new platform will allow for methods of storytelling that the MCU films can’t offer.

“Well, it’s not a hundred percent complete yet, so there’s only so much I’m allowed to say, or so much they even tell me,” Feige responded when asked about Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox in a discussion with The Hollywood Reporter. “But Paul [Greengrass] mentioned the streaming service, and I think that is something that we’re going to be adding content to, which is exciting. I love your analogy with the campfire, right? As many people as you can get around the campfire and tell stories.”

He added, “Campfires can be different: We are going to tell stories for the streaming service that we wouldn’t be able to tell in a theatrical experience — a longer-form narrative, that’s what comics are, it’s about as longform a narrative as exists. But also maintaining that theatrical experience, which is our bread and butter, and the lines around the block, if you’re lucky.”

Between Netflix, Hulu, Freeform, and ABC, Marvel already has multiple avenues to tell longer-form storytelling than the films, yet Disney’s direct ownership of the new service will likely see projects with larger production values and more appearances from characters who have appeared in MCU films.

While the studio likes to claim there is one interconnected universe that use different story structures to deliver exciting adventure, Feige also noted that some characters will likely stick to the big screen, even if they could potentially drop by a TV series.

“[Black Panther] represents real hopes and real dreams and real representation. And so there is a certain amount of pressure that came with that, delivering on what people had been dreaming about for years, whether they read the comic book or not,” Feige confessed. “Because a lot of people said, ‘Wait a minute, this is a hero that looks like me,’ and the importance of that really can’t be understated. People get so excited to see themselves on that big screen, and you take that very, very seriously.”

Reports have claimed that Loki, Scarlet Witch, Winter Soldier, and Falcon will all be featured in series on the platform, though Disney has yet to confirm these reports.

