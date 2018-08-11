Kevin Feige Reveals After ‘Avengers 4’ There Will Be New Types of Heroes

With half of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s heroes wiped out after the events of Avengers: Infinity War fans have wondered what things will look like going forward, particularly after Avengers 4. Now, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige says that future will include new types of heroes.

In an interview with Gamespot, Feige said that the MCU will evolve after Avengers 4 and part of that evolution will be not just different heroes, but different types of heroes as well.

“Brand new heroes, new types of heroes, continuing what we see in Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Black Panther, and Captain Marvel,” Feige said. “Who a hero can be, and should be, and seeing all different types of heroes.”

If Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Captain Marvel are any indication, Feige may be talking about a more diverse heroic lineup. Black Panther gave Marvel Studios its first standalone film centered around a black superhero. Evangeline Lilly is the first woman to co-headline a Marvel Cinematic film in Ant-Man and the Wasp and when Captain Marvel hits theaters next year, it will be the first female-lead entry for the MCU. This opens up a wide world of possibilities and not just in terms of characters that could grace the screen in the future. More fans will see their own experiences reflected in these diverse characters, which is exactly what Feige says is the point.

“We want people from any background to be able to look at that screen and see themselves reflected, and just as importantly to have different types of people be inspired by people who don’t look like them, or people who have different backgrounds than them, and let them inspire them going forward,” Feige says. “To me, that’s the most important thing that we can do, and we’ve started it, and we’re going to continue it.”

It’s possible that Feige may have already revealed who one of those different type of heroes will be, too. At the Produced By conference earlier this month, Feige teased that fan-favorite character Ms. Marvel Kamala Khan, a Muslim, Pakistani-American teenager who becomes a superhero inspired by Captain Marvel — just might be coming to the MCU once Captain Marvel is out.

“We wanted to get Captain Marvel out there first so that there is something for a young Muslim girl to get inspired by,” Feige said.

In the meantime, fans can get inspired by Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne in Ant-Man and the Wasp, which opens in theaters on July 6.

