‘X-Men’ Star Ellen Page Would “Love” To Be Involved With Kitty Pryde Movie

The X-Men franchise has long been a staple of superhero cinema, with the first 1999 film helping pave the way for the modern comic book movie renaissance. The series continues to expand in a variety of directions, with Deadpool director Tim Miller reportedly developing a film focusing on Kitty Pryde. Having previously played the character in the X-Men films, Ellen Page recently confirmed that she’s unaware of any future involvement in the series, but isn’t ruling out the possibility of joining the film.

“I loved playing Kitty Pryde, and I think one of the things I always felt was I wish I could have done more,” Page shared with CinemaBlend. “My experience in the films wasn’t necessarily that extensive and she is such a great character. I don’t know anything about the movie to be honest with you, but yeah, of course, that’s something I’d love to do, but I don’t know.”

Page debuted as the character in X-Men: The Last Stand, a role which many fans were excited to see brought to life. The change in leadership from Bryan Singer to Brett Ratner resulted in an underwhelming film. Additionally, Page revealed that Ratner had sexually harassed her on set, making her involvement in the film all the more tragic.

Luckily for fans, the actress did return to reprise her role in X-Men: Days of Future Past, yet was once again an underused asset of the storyline. Between that film and its time travel, as well as the confusing timeline of X-Men: Apocalypse and the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix, whether or not Kitty Pryde fits into the future of the X-Men narrative is unclear.

Virtually since the debut of the character, rumors have swirled about a spinoff film being in development. Earlier this month, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Miller was working on the project with Brian Michael Bendis developing the script. The project is reportedly being referred to as “143,” which fans have been trying to connect to Marvel mythology for hints about the film’s influences.

Deadpool 2 is the next Marvel film coming from Fox, which hits theaters on May 18th. The New Mutants was originally slated to hit theaters on April 13th, yet the release was delayed until February 22nd, 2019.

