Kurt Russell Defends ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Director James Gunn: “I Hope He Is Forgiven”

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 starKurt Russell is now joining the chorus of voices speaking up in defense of ousted director James Gunn, whom Disney fired from work on the third film in the Marvel Studios series after years-old tweets from Gunn involving jokes about pedophilia resurfaced.

“It’s sad. But it’s a part of our fabric now and I get it,” Kurt Russell told Variety. “But I do think we’re getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You have to realize that when you are in that world as a comedian, a writer, whatever you’re always stretching the boundaries and trying to find something which lead him to something that the world loves, which is Guardians of the Galaxy. He has a wonderful heart and a wonderful mind. I hope he is forgiven.”

The core Guardians of the Galaxy cast previously released a statement in support of Gunn and calling for him to be rehired.

“We fully support James Gunn. We were all shocked by his abrupt firing last week and have intentionally waited these ten days to respond in order to think, pray, listen, and discuss. In that time, we’ve been encouraged by the outpouring of support from fans and members of the media who wish to see James reinstated as director of Volume 3 as well as discouraged by those so easily duped into believing the many outlandish conspiracy theories surrounding him.”

The statement was signed and shared by Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Michael Rooker, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, and Sean Gunn.

This wasn’t the first time the Guardians spoke out after Gunn’s firing. Saldana and Pratt previously tweeted thoughful statements. Rooker removed himself from Twitter entirely Bautista has made multiple statements.

“I will have more to say but for right now all I will say is this.. [James Gunn] is one of the most loving, caring, good natured people I have ever met. He’s gentle and kind and cares deeply for people and animals. He’s made mistakes. We all have. I’m NOT ok with what’s happening to him,” Bautista wrote on social media.

Bautista later added, “What will you do when the #cybernazis attack you? Who will stand by you? Who will cowardly distance themselves from you? Who will punish you for horrible JOKES in the past instead of defending you for INSPIRING millions? MILLIONS!!!

“What happened here is so much bigger than [Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3], James Gunn, myself, Disney, etc. This was a #cybernazi attack that succeeded,” the actor continued. “Unless we start to unite together against this crap, whether people are offended are not! …it’s going to get much worse. And it can happen to anyone.”

Recent rumors suggest that Disney is not interested in reinstating Gunn.

If Gunn is not reinstated, it is unclear how his firing will affect the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film was expected to begin filming in early 2019 but Disney has yet to name a replacement for Gunn. Here are some directors who could do the job.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments!