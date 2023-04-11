Laurence Fishburne Reprises MCU Role in New Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Clip

While Disney Channel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur exists in its own world, the animated adventure has never been shy when it comes to bringing in familiar faces to voice their live-action Marvel Cinematic Universe roles. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is set to feature Cobie Smulders lending her vocal talents to the animated iteration of Maria Hill, the same SHIELD agent that she portrays in various MCU projects. Smulders's Maria Hill is not the only MCU reprisal happening in the show, as Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur has long been rumored to feature executive producer Laurence Fishburne take a break from voicing The Beyonder to bring his Ant-Man and the Wasp character, Bill Foster, to cartoon life.

As revealed in a new clip (via Collider), Fishburne will in fact be voicing Foster in an upcoming episode of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The footage features Diamond White's Moon Girl conversing with Fisburne's Foster in an effort to bring a shrunken Devil Dinosaur back to proper size.

You can watch the clip below...

Foster has made just one appearance in the MCU thus far, debuting in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. That said, the character has a deep-rooted MCU history, as he is an old-time friend of Hank Pym and is one of the few people to successfully enlarge himself as part of Project Goliath.

Fishburne has played a crucial role to the success of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. The acclaimed actor pushed for the series to get made after Marvel co-President Louis D'Esposito introduced him to the comic.

Outside of developing, executive producing and voicing, Fishburne has been a recruiter of sorts for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur. RoboCop star Peter Weller exclusively revealed to ComicBook.com last month that he was joining the popular Disney Channel series per the encouragement of Fishburne himself.

"Laurence Fishburne, a long-time pal, called me up and said, 'Hey, would you play this? It's a voice-acting gig. Would you do this role of Dr. Stern? It was written for you,'" Weller said. "I've done a couple episodes of it, and it's fun. It is absolutely like my version, Peter Weller's version of Squidward, but Squidward is like me, and so subsequently when Fishburne hands me this thing called Dr. Stern, it's absolutely a combo of Peter Weller and Squidward. I love doing it. I love being the pompous, arrogant, essentially idiot in front of these kids."

New episodes of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur air every Saturday.