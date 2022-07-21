Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur First Look Revealed at Comic-Con 2022

Disney has released the first look at Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur animated series during Comic-Con 2022. The show follows in the footsteps of other Marvel animated shows to air on Disney Branded Television, which include Marvel's Spider-Man, Ultimate Spider-Man, Avengers Assemble, Guardians of the Galaxy, and more. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur stars Diamond White as Lunella Lafayette, aka Moon Girl, Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur, and executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role as The Beyonder. Members of the cast and crew are partaking in a panel at EssenceFest on July 1st to discuss the 13-year-old super genius and her 10-ton T-Rex dinosaur.

The guest and recurring voice cast for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was also revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. The guest cast includes Alison Brie (GLOW), Andy Cohen (Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen), Daveed Diggs (Broadway's Hamilton), Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Jennifer Hudson (Respect), Cliff "Method Man" Smith (Power Book II: Ghost), Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) and Wesley Snipes (Blade trilogy). Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi (The Mandalorian), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts), Michael Cimino (Love, Victor), Indya Moore (Pose), and Craig Robinson (The Office).

(Photo: Disney)

Character designs for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur were released in February, with slight changes being made to Beyonder. He keeps his white clothing aesthetic in place, along with giving Beyonderlong slender arms and legs, long fingers, and blue hair on his face and head. The Beyonder is described as "a curious, mischievous, mercurial being. He's a comedically impish and self-centered trickster. While the all-knowing, all-powerful Beyonder is brilliant when it comes to the makeup of matter and the universe, he is clueless about humans."

"I am overjoyed to share a little Black Girl Magic with the debut of Lunella Lafayette, her family, Devil Dinosaur, Casey and The Beyonder," Fishburne said in a statement to EW. "We at Cinema Gypsy Productions and Disney Television Animation hope that Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will be a family favorite and an inspiration to the younger generations."

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the 13-year-old supergenius Lunella and her T-Rex Devil Dinosaur, who is brought to present-day New York City via a time vortex. Together, they defend New York City's Lower East Side. Additional cast members include Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend Casey; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's father James Jr; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mother Adria; Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother Mimi; and Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather Pops.

Marvel's previously had a slate of adult-oriented animated series scheduled for Hulu. However, once Marvel Studios took control of producing series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many of Hulu's Marvel shows were scrapped before they aired or went into production, such as a live-action New Warriors and animated series for Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler. MODOK was canceled after only one season, and the fate of Hit-Monkey is still up in the air.

What did you think of the new Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur first look? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!