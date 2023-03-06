Watch: Garko the Man-Frog Makes Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Debut (Exclusive)

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur have taken on some big-time threats, but they've not met anyone quite like their next villain, Garko the Man-Frog! Garko the Man-Frog will make his series debut on this week's brand new episode, and we've got your exclusive first look in the clip below. Garko prides himself on his thieving skills, but he's also prepared for anything that gets in his way with a few tricks up his sleeve. He is also open to answering a few questions and re-doing villainous monologues, and we already love him. You can find the full clip in the video below.

Garko The Man-Frog is voiced by the talented Gary Anthony Williams and will make his debut in the March 8th episode hitting Disney+. You can also catch Garko's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur debut when the episode hits Disney Channel on March 18th, and you can find the full description for the episode below.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur 'Skip Ad...olescense': "Lunella creates a device that allows her to fast forward through mundane chores and tasks, but she struggles to handle the unexpected side effects."

In addition to Garko, fans have met villains like Aftershock (Alison Brie), a living Online Troll, a villainous version of her hair, and The Beyonder. Beyonder is voiced by none other than Laurence Fishburne, and he couldn't be more excited to help bring the show to life.

"I am overjoyed to share a little Black Girl Magic with the debut of Lunella Lafayette, her family, Devil Dinosaur, Casey and The Beyonder," Fishburne said in a statement to EW. "We at Cinema Gypsy Productions and Disney Television Animation hope that Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will be a family favorite and an inspiration to the younger generations."

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur stars Diamond White (Lunella), Libe Barer (Casey), Fred Tatasciore (Devil Dinosaur), Jermaine Fowler (James Jr.), Sasheer Zamata (Adria), Alfre Woodard (Mimi), Gary Anthony Williams (Pops) and Laurence Fishburne (Beyonder).

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is available to stream on Disney+ now, while the Skip Ad...olescense episode debuts on Disney+ on March 8th and on Disney Channel on March 18th.

What have you thought of Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur so far? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!