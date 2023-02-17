Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Started Out as a Different Disney Spinoff

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur will drop its second episode today, but it was almost an entirely different show. Not in terms of stylistic choices or casting, but a literal different show, based on an entirely different property. And it's kind of hard to believe where it started: the world of Cars. Yes, that's right: according to executive producer Steve Loter, the designs that became Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's highly-stylized version of New York City originally started on Metro, a movie set in the same world as Disney and Pixar's Cars and its spinoff Planes.

Loter, who says he still hopes to finish the movie someday, shared a couple of pieces of concept art that would have been used to make Metro. It was also far enough along that he knew who was supposed to star.

"Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur started with my unfinished Cars World film, Metro," said Loter on social media. "We developed a graphic dynamic representation of New York that has had elements carry over to MG. Jermaine Fowler would have been the lead character and Raphael Saadiq would have done the songs and score."

You can see the tweet (and a look at the world of Metro) below.

The guest and recurring voice cast for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur was revealed at San Diego Comic-Con. The guest cast includes Jennifer Hudson, Andy Cohen, Alison Brie, Daveed Diggs, Maya Hawke, Asia Kate Dillon, Cobie Smulders, Pamela Adlon, Gideon Adlon, Anna Akana, Ian Alexander, May Calamawy, Wilson Cruz, Luis Guzmán, Dr. Mae Jemison, Josh Keaton, June Diane Raphael, Paul Scheer, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Wesley Snipes and Tajinae Turner. Recurring stars include Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore and Craig Robinson.

As for Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's main cast, the series stars Diamond White as Lunella/Moon Girl; Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; Alfre Woodard as Lunella's grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella's best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella's mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella's dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella's grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur just dropped its first episode on Disney+, and its second will debut today on the Disney Channel.