Lea Thompson Poses With ‘Howard the Duck’ Cosplayer

Howard the Duck may be one of the more maligned characters in Marvel’s history, but that didn’t stop one cosplayer from dressing up as the unique character — and they even got some attention from Howard the Duck star Lea Thompson for their efforts.

Thompson, who played Beverly Switzler in the 1986 film, appeared at Atlanta Comic Con this weekend and shared a photo of herself with the Howard cosplayer to her Facebook account, praising the detail of the man’s handmade costume.

“Look at this great #howardtheduck costume. This fine man made it!!!” Thompson wrote.

Excellent cosplay aside, Thompson has been talking about Howard the Duck quite a bit lately. Last month, Thompson revealed that she was planning to pitch a reboot of the film with the goal of having herself direct the project. Thompson told SYFYWire that she was optimistic about her pitch, too, and is hopeful that it will become a reality at some point.

“I don’t know, but I’m trying to get it done,” Thompson said. “But I don’t know, we’ll see, we’ll see… I’m trying.”

She went on to say that she thinks making Howard the Duck now would be easier considering the character is technically part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy.

“When we made Howard the Duck there wasn’t the CGI, there wasn’t the script, there wasn’t the Marvel machine behind it,” Thompson continued. “And I think they have a slight appetite for it, since they’re drawing him for Guardians of the Galaxy.”

There also might be a “slight appetite” for Howard among fans, too. Thompson told Inquisitr that she frequently hears from fans at conventions who loved Howard the Duck with many of those fans feeling like they are the only ones.

“You know, Howard the Duck is so beloved for being so maligned,” she said. “I go to conventions, I go to do Back to the Future panels with Michael Fox and Chris Lloyd and Tom Wilson. I sit there, and I meet the fans, and a good one-third of them say ‘I am the only person who liked Howard the Duck.’ It’s hilarious.”

What do you think of the Howard the Duck cosplay Thompson shared? Are you interested in a Howard the Duck reboot? Let us know in the comments below.