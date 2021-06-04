Loki Fashion Collection Hits Hot Topic

Marvel Studios' Loki is less than a week away from its streaming debut on Disney+, which makes it the perfect time for Hot Topic to debut a Her Universe / Our Universe fashion collection based on the show. Dresses, shirts, leggings, windbreakers, backpacks - you name it. It's all available to order right here starting today in standard and plus sizes.

Standout pieces in the collection include Her Universe Loki mock neck mesh inset panel dress ($39.90 - $44.90), a Loki windbreaker based on the Variant attire that we've seen Tom Hiddleston wear in the Loki trailers ($49.90 - $53.90), a Time Variance Authority button-up ($39.90 - $43.90), Loki leggings ($32.90 - $37.90) and a Loki backpack ($42.90). Images are available in the gallery below.

Hot Topic's Loki collection also includes a collection of t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories - many of which were released previously. Disney recently launched their own Loki collection with similar apparel items along with a range of of limited edition collectibles.

As for Loki, the series follows the version of the character after he escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. In the new show, he's picked up by the Time Variance Authority, who plans to force him to assist in fixing the timeline he helped break. The series offers the exciting opportunity to introduce new versions of various characters from across the Marvel multiverse. In addition to Hiddleston and Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, the show is set to feature Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

Loki begins streaming on Disney+ Wednesday, June 9th. You'll be able to watch it right here.

