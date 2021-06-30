Loki Hot Topic Fashion Collection Adds Sylvie Apparel

Earlier this month, Hot Topic launched a fashion collection to celebrate the premiere of Marvel Studios' Loki on Disney+. The collection has pieces for both men and women that include dresses, shirts, leggings, windbreakers, and backpacks - and it's all available to order right here. Now that we've been introduced to the Loki variant known as Sylvie Laufeydottir, Hot Topic has added a tank top in standard in plus sizes that's inspired by her armor.

Other standout pieces in the collection include Her Universe Loki mock neck mesh inset panel dress ($39.90 - $44.90), a Loki windbreaker based on the Variant attire that we've seen Tom Hiddleston wear in the Loki trailers ($49.90 - $53.90), a Time Variance Authority button-up ($39.90 - $43.90), Loki leggings ($32.90 - $37.90) and a Loki backpack ($42.90). Images are available in the gallery below.

Hot Topic's Loki collection also includes a collection of t-shirts, hoodies, and accessories - many of which were released previously. Disney recently launched their own Loki collection with similar apparel items along with a range of of limited edition collectibles. We expect to see some Sylvie merch added there in the near fuure.

As for Loki, the series follows the version of the character after he escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. In the new show, he's picked up by the Time Variance Authority, who plans to force him to assist in fixing the timeline he helped break. The series offers the exciting opportunity to introduce new versions of various characters from across the Marvel multiverse. In addition to Hiddleston and Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, the show features Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

Loki is streaming on Disney+ now. You can watch it right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.