Disney Launches Loki Merch With Limited Edition Collectibles

With Marvel Studios' Loki set to premiere on Disney+ on June 9th, Disney has begun to ramp up the merchandising machine. A collection of Loki merchandise is now live at shopDisney, and it includes apparel, jewelry, accessories, collectibles, and more.

The lineup of Loki merch is heavy on Time Variance Authority, Miss Minutes, and Variant themes, but there are some standout items that fans will want to snap up quickly. These items are listed below - pay special attention to those marked as limited or collector's editions.

The Loki items listed above are only a sample of what's available in the collection, so head on over to shopDisney to grab your favorites while you can. Sell outs are highly likely on the limited edition items.

The two pack of Loki as an adult and a child seems to hint at an aspect of the show that Kevin Feige spoke about in a recent press stop.

"Part of the fun of the multiverse and playing with time is seeing other versions of characters, and other versions of the titular character in particular," the Marvel Studios boss told the magazine last week. In the same discussion, Feige said the "crime thriller" was developed to focus on the infinite adventures Loki has had throughout his life.

"He's been around for thousands of years. He had all sorts of adventures," the producer said about the character, first introduced in Thor in 2011. "Wanting to fill in the blanks and see much more of Loki's story [was] the initial desire [for the series]."

Joining Hiddleston and Owen Wilson (Mobius M. Mobius) are MCU newcomers Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. Thor: The Dark World — any every other Marvel movie Evans and Hiddleston star in — are now streaming on Disney+. Hiddleston will return as the trickster in Loki on Wednesday, June 9th.

