Loki Sylvie Funko Pop Is up for Pre-Order

If you've been watching Marvel Studios' Loki series on Disney+, you'll know that we learned more about "Lady Loki" (Sophia Di Martino) in Episode 3 this week. For that reason, it's no surprise that Funko is swooping in with a Pop figure of this mysterious Loki Variant - and you don't even need the resources of the Time Variance Authority to catch her. Spoilers ahead!

In Loki Episode 3 "Lamentis " we learned that the second Loki Variant is named Sylvie Laufeydottir. However, the two Lokis have some key differences, which begs the question whether Sylvie is a Loki variant at all. Fan theories suggest that she could be an adaptation of Marvel comics character Sylvie Lushton — a Loki-powered sorceress who became the Enchantress.

Pre-orders for the Lady Loki Sylvie Funko Pop figure are live here at Entertainment Earth now. A glow-in-the-dark variant is a Walmart exclusive and can be pre-ordered right here.The Lady Loki figure follows Pop figures of Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Owen Wilson's Mobius M. Mobius, Ravonna with Miss Minutes, and Hunter B-15.

"It was really important to me that Sophia had her own authorship over what she was doing. At the same time, we all felt it would be so fun if there were moments of similarity or some sort of mirror," Hiddleston told TVLine about Loki's new nemesis. "Because if you think about it, if you met another version of yourself, there would be these weird moments of recognition of like, 'Oh yes, you understand. Or maybe you don't.' Sophia had loads of questions about various choices that I had made, and I think some things she thought were useful, and some things she thought, 'No, actually, this is how this character is different from [Loki].' There's a lot of fun to be had in the balance, I suppose."

Loki is streaming now on Disney+. New episodes air each Wednesday.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.