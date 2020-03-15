Loki Star Gugu Mbatha-Raw Is Sworn to Secrecy About Her Exciting Disney+ Role

Principal photography on Disney+’s Loki has been put on hold for at least the next weeks but eventually, it’s bound to hit Disney+ featuring Tom Hiddleston once again picking up the eponymous mantle. The series will also include an expansive cast from Owen Wilson to Gugu Mbatha-Raw in undisclosed roles. Mbatha-Raw spent some time recently on The Empire Film Podcast, where she spoke about some upcoming projects. As you might expect, the actor remained silent when it came to Loki, though she did manage to express her excitement in joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I’m actually working on a Disney+ how by Marvel called Loki, which is a sort of spinoff, limited series about the character Loki played by Tom Hiddleston,” she tells Empire’s Beth Webb. “But I can’t really tell you too much about my role because I’m sworn to secrecy. I am very excited.”

We still don’t know all too much about the plot of the series, though judging by the snippet we saw of the series in Disney+’s Super Bowl trailer and subsequent set photos, Marvel’s Time Variance Authority will have a role in the film. A “huge time travel component” was confirmed by Loki executive producer Stephen Broussard said last November. “There’s a huge time travel component. There will be a man on the run quality to it and we get the chance to explore more human sides of Loki,” Broussard said on Marvel Studios‘ Expanding The Universe special on Disney+.

Kevin Wright — another executive producer on the project — added, “We’re finally going to see him on his back foot. This his him, being put in a position where he doesn’t have all the answers and has been thrown a curveball by life.”

Mbatha-Raw might be best known for her work on the critically acclaimed “San Junipero” episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror. Shortly after that, the actor appeared in JJ Abrams’ mind-bending The Cloverfield Paradox, also on Netflix.

Loki is expected to Disney+ next spring.

Other upcoming Disney+ projects include The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in August, WandaVision in December, What If…? in Summer 2021, and Hawkeye in Fall 2021. Marvel Studios Disney+ series without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

Who do you think Mbatha-Raw is playing in the upcoming Disney+ show? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments!