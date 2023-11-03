Loki Season 2 Episode 5 Has Marvel Fans Feeling the Love and Loss

Loki Season 2 Episode 5 'Science Fiction' has fans feeling some kind of way about the show and the larger MCU Multiverse Saga.

By Kofi Outlaw

Loki Season 2 Episode 5 is one of the most pivotal chapters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever, given the massive implications of the Episode 4 cliffhanger. 

(SPOILERS) The TVA and its agents were seemingly wiped out when the Temporal Loom exploded, leaving only Loki (Tom Hiddleston) behind as a witness. Loki started time slipping back to branch timelines of each of his TVA allies (Owen Wilson's Mobius, Ke Huy Quan's O.B., etc.) to try and restore their memories of duty to the multiverse. By the end, Loki discovered it was his time slipping ability that deemed him the chosen one who could actually rewrite reality and save the multiverse. 

But was that big character moment an epic enough twist for MCU fans? Find out for yourself in the reactions below! 

Bromance Is CRAZY

The bromance vibes between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) have never burned hotter.

Sylvie's Role Explained

A lot of fans have been critical of Sylvie's role (or lack thereof) in Season 2. However, some fans are putting a big spotlight on what she's brought to the table in terms of character development and themes.

At Least It's Actual Multiversing

Say what you will about Loki Season 2, at least the show is actually dealing with the multiverse of it all.

Check the Meta Data

Indeed, it seems that the makers of Loki Season 2 are having more than a little fun getting meta about all this MCU TV, multiversal craziness.

Best Direct MCU Show

The production values on Loki are truly second to none.

Mini-Infinity War

It's now Loki's spaghetti effect of timeline unraveling vs. Avengers: Infinity War's dusted effect.

Glorious Revision

Who new that Loki's "glorious purpose" would turn out to be being a cosmic copywriter?

The Disney+ Avengers

I mean, this is about as much team "assembly" as we've seen in MCU Phases 4&5.

Car Lot Easter Egg

Did Tom Hiddleston just improv this? Or is it some kind of Sweet D It's Always Sunny reference? Either way: perfection.

He Needs... Friends

O.B. knew even when he didn't know. Love that detail.

