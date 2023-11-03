Loki Season 2 Episode 5 Has Marvel Fans Feeling the Love and Loss

Loki Season 2 Episode 5 is one of the most pivotal chapters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever, given the massive implications of the Episode 4 cliffhanger.

(SPOILERS) The TVA and its agents were seemingly wiped out when the Temporal Loom exploded, leaving only Loki (Tom Hiddleston) behind as a witness. Loki started time slipping back to branch timelines of each of his TVA allies (Owen Wilson's Mobius, Ke Huy Quan's O.B., etc.) to try and restore their memories of duty to the multiverse. By the end, Loki discovered it was his time slipping ability that deemed him the chosen one who could actually rewrite reality and save the multiverse.

But was that big character moment an epic enough twist for MCU fans? Find out for yourself in the reactions below!