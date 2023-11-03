Loki Season 2 Episode 5 Has Marvel Fans Feeling the Love and Loss
Loki Season 2 Episode 5 'Science Fiction' has fans feeling some kind of way about the show and the larger MCU Multiverse Saga.
Loki Season 2 Episode 5 is one of the most pivotal chapters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever, given the massive implications of the Episode 4 cliffhanger.
(SPOILERS) The TVA and its agents were seemingly wiped out when the Temporal Loom exploded, leaving only Loki (Tom Hiddleston) behind as a witness. Loki started time slipping back to branch timelines of each of his TVA allies (Owen Wilson's Mobius, Ke Huy Quan's O.B., etc.) to try and restore their memories of duty to the multiverse. By the end, Loki discovered it was his time slipping ability that deemed him the chosen one who could actually rewrite reality and save the multiverse.
But was that big character moment an epic enough twist for MCU fans? Find out for yourself in the reactions below!
Bromance Is CRAZY
the line “looking for a new romance” from “working for the weekend” by loverboy playing in the background right as mobius turns to look at loki after casually dropping hes a single dad is insane pic.twitter.com/uHd4iRAmUD— maria | jisbon + lokius hours (@tardiscrowley) November 3, 2023
#Loki spoilers
💀😭😭😭😭 I’m crying byeeeeeee pic.twitter.com/oT2Sq63QlB— Lokius (@DailyLokius) November 3, 2023
The bromance vibes between Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) have never burned hotter.
Sylvie's Role Explained
Imo what #LokiS2 ep 5 emphasized was that, more than anyone, Sylvie is the key to #Loki 's potential
She's the only one who remembers him, she makes him admit what he wants, her return reignites his hopes and her 'death' is the last piece in him learning to control timeslipping pic.twitter.com/ijavzui5QD— ElTigre - Tempad Repairman (@eltigre13131) November 3, 2023
No one inspires Loki more than Sylvie. 😌💚🗡️ pic.twitter.com/4Trc0f7WOj— Malcolm (@IvanMalcolm) November 3, 2023
A lot of fans have been critical of Sylvie's role (or lack thereof) in Season 2. However, some fans are putting a big spotlight on what she's brought to the table in terms of character development and themes.
At Least It's Actual Multiversing
Loki Season 2 giving us more Multiverse madness than Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness pic.twitter.com/1LdNz37tGB— THE T'Challa Stan (@TChalla_1966) November 3, 2023
Say what you will about Loki Season 2, at least the show is actually dealing with the multiverse of it all.
Check the Meta Data
the meta writing just in this episode has been EXCEPTIONAL and HILARIOUS, love it#Loki #LokiSeason2 pic.twitter.com/E8qYixxT2E— ⚡️Lina⚡️ (@MsLm_97) November 3, 2023
Indeed, it seems that the makers of Loki Season 2 are having more than a little fun getting meta about all this MCU TV, multiversal craziness.
Best Direct MCU Show
Hot Take:
Loki show is most well-directed CB show ever pic.twitter.com/fB6gdyLX3e— Hamza (@HamzaJaves) November 3, 2023
The production values on Loki are truly second to none.
Mini-Infinity War
this parallel was my roman empire:#loki #lokius #stucky pic.twitter.com/8zEUNWunZL— win- weeee? (@barnesmilf) November 3, 2023
It's now Loki's spaghetti effect of timeline unraveling vs. Avengers: Infinity War's dusted effect.
Glorious Revision
"I can re-write the story" yes LOKI, pure goosebumps moment#Loki #LokiS2 pic.twitter.com/IURsoP5eSQ— sanmeyo (@sandeep_sanmeyo) November 3, 2023
Who new that Loki's "glorious purpose" would turn out to be being a cosmic copywriter?
The Disney+ Avengers
These are MY! AVENGERS! pic.twitter.com/BkihvpXW7l— Char 🌈✨ (@CharCubed) November 3, 2023
I mean, this is about as much team "assembly" as we've seen in MCU Phases 4&5.
Car Lot Easter Egg
This was priceless! Also, Loki catching a glimpse of mobius in the window of the shop is literally straight out of a romcom #Loki #lokius #LokiS2 pic.twitter.com/TXBOIs7ZE6— 𝗠𝗝 (@gremlinseesaw) November 3, 2023
Did Tom Hiddleston just improv this? Or is it some kind of Sweet D It's Always Sunny reference? Either way: perfection.
He Needs... Friends
the way OB was carrying 5 books, one for each of his friends to read...#Loki #LokiSeason2 pic.twitter.com/DYvZTaGbtf— ⚡️Lina⚡️ (@MsLm_97) November 3, 2023
O.B. knew even when he didn't know. Love that detail.