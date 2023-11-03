Loki Season 2 Calls Back to Marvel's The Avengers With Key Scene

The Loki we're seeing right now on Disney+ is very different from the one that first appeared as a dastardly villain in Phase One of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tom Hiddleston's beloved character is trying to rewrite the story on his self-titled TV series, but his early days in the franchise were spent working for Thanos, attacking the Avengers, and trying to harness the power of the Infinity Stones. Thursday's penultimate episode of Loki Season 2 dropped a reference to that period in the God of Mischief's existence, including a big nod to Marvel's The Avengers and the Battle of New York.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the latest episode of Loki! Continue reading at your own risk...

After the big reset at the end of last week's episode of Loki, the penultimate episode began with the God of Mischief hopping through time and across timelines, appearing in times where all of his TVA friends had been scattered. We got to see where on the timelines all of the variants came from, and Hunter B-15's location immediately stole the attention of longtime Marvel fans.

On one of the branched timelines, B-15 could be found in New York City in the year 2012. Of course, that was the exact place and year Loki invaded Earth with the Mind Stone.

B-15 was a doctor, working with a child who had broken her arm. There was no indication that the Battle of New York had happened or was about to happen in the scene, especially since she didn't recognize Loki when he visited for the first time. Considering it was a branched timeline, rather than the Sacred Timeline, there may not have ever been a Battle of New York where B-15 was from.

Loki Season 2 Finale

Over the last two weeks, Loki has certainly set itself up for an unbelievable finale. Natalie Holt, the show's composer, recently spoke to ComicBook.com and said she "can't wait" for everyone to see how Season 2 comes to a close.

"I can't wait for people to see Episode 6," Holt told us recently. "And, for me, it was the most, just satisfying thing to write. Yeah, I just felt, I feel kind of like so emotionally tied up with the character. Because I've been working on th show for such a long time now. What it feels like. And, you know, what happens to Loki, I feel like I go on this journey with him every time I worked on a season. So, I just feel… Yeah, it was sort of sad to say goodbye and I didn't want to stop working on it. Yeah, it feels… I can't…. Yeah. All I can say is I can't wait for people to see it."

