Loki Season 2 Reveals Heartbreaking Truth About Mobius' Past

The fourth episode of Loki Season 2 flipped the script on the entire series, essentially destroying the TVA and leaving all of the show's major characters scattered throughout the various timelines. In this week's penultimate episode of the season, fans got to see where each of those characters "belonged" on the various timelines. That includes Mobius, the fan-favorite character played by Owen Wilson. There have always been theories about where he originally came from and what sort of life he had outside of the TVA, and now we have a heartbreaking answer. WARNING: This article contain MAJOR SPOILERS for the latest episode of Loki! Continue reading at your own risk...

Loki, able to hop through space and time, spends the episode tracking down each of his TVA friends on their own timelines. Mobius, as many fans hoped and suspected, is found selling jet-skis. It's also revealed that this version of the character is a single dad with two young sons at home that he takes care of. This is where the heartbreaking element of Mobius' story comes in.

In order to help Loki save the TVA and stop the timelines from collapsing, he has to leave his sons behind. It's unclear if this is the exact same scenario that the original Mobius faced when he was taken into the TVA, or if this is perhaps the exact same variant of the character and we're witnessing an even bigger time loop.

Loki tells Mobius that he can come back to visit his sons at any point, bringing him back to that exact moment in time, but there's no telling if that ever actually happens. And if this is truly the only version of Mobius involved with the TVA, would reuniting with his sons mean he would never see his friend Loki again?

Loki Season 2 Finale

Over the last two weeks, Loki has certainly set itself up for an unbelievable finale. Natalie Holt, the show's composer, recently spoke to ComicBook.com and said she "can't wait" for everyone to see how Season 2 comes to a close.

"I can't wait for people to see Episode 6," Holt told us recently. "And, for me, it was the most, just satisfying thing to write. Yeah, I just felt, I feel kind of like so emotionally tied up with the character. Because I've been working on th show for such a long time now. What it feels like. And, you know, what happens to Loki, I feel like I go on this journey with him every time I worked on a season. So, I just feel… Yeah, it was sort of sad to say goodbye and I didn't want to stop working on it. Yeah, it feels… I can't…. Yeah. All I can say is I can't wait for people to see it."

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.