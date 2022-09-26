Loki Season 2 Star Tom Hiddleston Teases Battle for the Soul of the TVA in Disney+ Series

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, every project is highly anticipated, but as the series offerings on Disney+ go, it's the second season of Loki that fans may be most looking forward to. The first season of the series ended with the Time Variance Authority — the TVA — thrown into chaos after Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) search for answers wrecked the Sacred Timeline and killed He Who Remains. Now, while fans have a bit of a wait to see what's next, Hiddleston is teasing a bit about what fans can expect, particularly a "battle for the soul of the TVA".

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly (via The Direct), Hiddleston said the battle for the TVA's soul is very much central to Season 2 of the series after everything that went down in Season 1.

"Season 2's kind of a challenge of a question asked of the TVA itself, a battle for the soul of the TVA," Hiddleston said.

The synopsis for the series echoes that sentiment as well: "Season 2 picks up in the aftermath of the shocking season finale finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Time Variance Authority."

Who stars in Season 2 of Loki?

As for what all that battle will entail, that's what fans will have to patiently wait for with Season 2 not set to return until next summer, but there will be some new faces in addition to familiar ones coming for Season 2. Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Tom Hiddleston are all returning for the second season of Loki. Eugene Cordero has been upgraded to series regular. Rafael Casal has been cast for Season 2 and it was announced at D23 Expo earlier this month that Ke Huy Quan has joined the cast as well. Oh, and yes, Tara Strong is returning as Miss Minutes.

"It's been so much fun," Strong previously told ComicBook.com of voicing Miss Minutes. "I didn't even know what it was when I was auditioning. I didn't know it was Loki. I didn't know who Miss Minutes really was. Normally, when you have an audition for a show, they'll give you a drawing, they'll give you a character description, and sometimes they'll give you a show bible to know what the world is like. You might even get a full script. I didn't have any of those things. I had a very brief description and just sides, which is a small portion of the script to audition with. I remember calling my agent saying, "Who is this? Can we get more information? Is she sentient? Is she AI? Can we get anything else?" And they couldn't. It wasn't until I booked it that I knew what it was, and — of course — then I was extremely excited."

When does Season 2 of Loki premieres?

Season 2 of Loki will premiere on Disney+ in the summer of 2023. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.