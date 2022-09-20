Loki Season 2 Upgrades Eugene Cordero's TVA Agent to Series Regular

Eugene Cordero, who plays fan-favorite TVA employee Casey in Disney+'s Loki, has been upped to series regular for the second season of the Marvel Studios series, according to Deadline. Cordero's Casey won fans over with some of the series' most hilarious scenes in Season 1, such as when it was simply put the Tesseract in a drawer with other evidence, revealed the use of Infinity Stones as paperweights, and also didn't understand what a fish is.

Cordero previously teased that there would more to come from Casey in Season 2, and while he couldn't reveal any secrets, he did say that it would be fun.

"Yes, yes, you can [look forward to more Casey]," Cordero told Screen Rant. "You know, I can't [tease anything], because I don't even know. there's so many passwords and passcodes that I have to fill out and just to even look at the pages that I'm on, and the way that it works is things constantly change in a great way. There's so many moving parts in that universe that things keep changing, so I can't really nail it down, but I'm excited. I'm excited to do more and I don't know to what capacity I'll be able to be a part of it, but I'm excited to do it. So yeah, get ready. It'll be fun, I hope? No, it will be, it'll be great."

Who stars in Season 2 of Loki?

In addition to Cordero, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Tom Hiddleston are all returning for the second season of Loki. Rafael Casal has been cast for Season 2 and it was announced at D23 Expo earlier this month that Ke Huy Quan has joined the cast as well. Oh, and yes, Tara Strong is returning as Miss Minutes.

"It's been so much fun," Strong previously told ComicBook.com of voicing Miss Minutes. "I didn't even know what it was when I was auditioning. I didn't know it was Loki. I didn't know who Miss Minutes really was. Normally, when you have an audition for a show, they'll give you a drawing, they'll give you a character description, and sometimes they'll give you a show bible to know what the world is like. You might even get a full script. I didn't have any of those things. I had a very brief description and just sides, which is a small portion of the script to audition with. I remember calling my agent saying, "Who is this? Can we get more information? Is she sentient? Is she AI? Can we get anything else?" And they couldn't. It wasn't until I booked it that I knew what it was, and — of course — then I was extremely excited."

When does Season 2 of Loki premieres?

Season 2 of Loki will premiere on Disney+ in the summer of 2023. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.