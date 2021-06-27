Loki Star Addresses Sylvie's Future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

✖

Sophia Di Martino is officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the mysterious Sylvie, a character that may or may not be a variant of Tom Hiddleston's Loki. While Di Martino's now officially a lead in Disney+'s Loki, some have wondered whether she could get her own show at one point or another. After all, characters like Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) are now getting their own film franchise after appearing in a Disney+ series.

According to Di Martino, her guess is as good as ours as to whether or not Marvel Studios has future plans for her character beyond the events unfolding in Loki.

"Your guess is as good as mine," Di Martino recently told Deadline about her future MCU prospects. "They wouldn't tell me even if they were thinking about it."

Coincidentally enough, Sylvie also happens to be the name of a character that uses the Enchantress at one point in the Marvel Comics lore. According to Loki helmer Kate Herron, Di Martino's take isn't an exact adaptation of any one Marvel Comics character.

"I would say there's more to be delved into. One thing I would say is, like, she's different to the comics. Like, she's a unique character, but obviously, there's things that have been pulled from. I think for her character, she's on the run and she's called Sylvie and she's dyed her hair. The blonde that we associate with Sylvie is played in that sense, but it makes sense for her character within our story. But I would say deeper than that, yeah, there's more to be revealed about her character to comes," Herron explained to ET Online.

"The main thing I would say is: Lady Loki in the comics is a very different character to our character, obviously," she added. "I love that character and I think she's got a very different journey. But our Sylvie is a female Loki, in that sense -- because in episode 1 and 2, they know it's a Loki they're tracking -- but I think that's part of the discussion. It's almost like Loki -- as in Tom Loki -- he's like, 'Wait, how much of my life have you got? Who are you?' And I think that's the real question is, who is she? So, we will discuss that as the show goes on. Why does she not like being called Loki? What's her past? Where did she come from?"

