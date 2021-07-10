Loki Star Sophia Di Martino Reveals Her Dream Marvel Team-Up

✖

The final episode of Loki drops on Wednesday, and many fans are hoping it won't be the last we see of Sylvie, the Loki Variant played by Sophia Di Martino. While doing press for the series, Di Martino has talked about everything from her experience joining the series, the special modifications made to her costume, and even the possibility of joining Doctor Who. In another recent interview with On Demand Entertainment, Di Martino revealed which Marvel character she'd like to see Sylvie team up with in the future.

"I’ve always had a soft spot for the Hulk, and Mark Ruffalo’s great. So maybe that would be fun," Di Martino shared.

The possibility of working with Ruffalo isn't totally out of the question considering he's one of the original six Avengers who will still be showing up in the MCU. In fact, some huge news came out of the She-Hulk set last month when actor Anais Almonte shared a photo featuring Ruffalo that has since been deleted. While the photo didn't appear to reveal any major spoilers about the upcoming Disney+ series, it did show Ruffalo in his motion-capture suit and provided the first look of him in the show.

As for Di Martino, she recently spoke with Radio Times and shared her hopes for fan reactions once the show is complete. "I just hope they think, 'Wow. Holy macaroni. That was even better than I thought it could be.' I hope that we do the fans justice and that we make a show that the longstanding Loki fans really love, because they’re important, and this character has been around for a long time. And we want to do him justice." She added when asked if she'd be open to returning to Marvel, "I’d love to play her again, but I have no idea about that kind of thing ... You have to ask Mr. Feige."

The finale of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesday, July 14th. The rest of Marvel's 2021 line-up includes Black Widow, which is now playing in theaters and available to watch on Disney+ Premier Access, What If... is premiering on Disney+ on August 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.

