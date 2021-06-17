Loki Star Sophia Di Martino Speaks Out on Her Debut as SPOILER

✖

The second episode of Loki is now streaming on Disney+ and it featured the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Sophia Di Martino. Warning: Loki episode two spoilers ahead! The title of the episode was "The Variant," which also happens to be the current placeholder name for Di Martino's character. While it's currently believed that she is playing Lady Loki, there are some other theories floating around. Recently, Di Martino spoke with Digital Spy and talked about her experience joining the series.

Di Martino revealed she was surprised to get the role, saying, "I was nine months pregnant when they told me they had the job, so I was kind of like 'Are you sure?'" She added of Tom Hiddleston, "If you want to know anything about Loki he’s the guy obviously ... Lots of advice and he just really looked after me, so thanks. He made sure I didn’t trip over anything and made sure I had someone to sit next to at lunchtime."

Loki follows the version of the character after he escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. In the first episode, he's picked up by the Time Variance Authority, who plans to force him to assist in fixing the timeline he helped break. The series offers the exciting opportunity to introduce new versions of various characters from across the Marvel multiverse. In addition to Hiddleston and Di Martino, the show also stars feature Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, and Richard E. Grant in an unknown role. In a recent interview, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased that Loki and Mobius "will be one of the most popular pairings we’ve ever had at Marvel."

"I know this character now. I feel that the audience knows him. And playing him — and playing him truthfully, but presenting him with new challenges, which then I'd have to change him in different ways, is the most exciting aspect of it," Hiddleston previously said of the Loki series to MTV. "You've got his very specific gifts. His intelligence, treachery, his mischief, his magic, and then seeing him come up against more formidable opponents, the like of which he has never seen or known. I wish I could tell you what happens, but I can't."

New episodes of Loki will drop on Disney+ on Wednesdays. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.