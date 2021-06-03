She-Hulk Set Photos Reveal First Look at Mark Ruffalo

✖

Production on a slew of Marvel Cinematic Universe projects is well underway, including She-Hulk, one of the many live-action series in the franchise that is set to make its debut on Disney+. Outside of a handful of pieces of casting news and occasional set photos, a lot of details surrounding the series have remained a mystery. A since-deleted Facebook post from actress Anais Almonte shows several behind-the-scenes looks at production on the series, including a photo of Bruce Banner/Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo in his motion-capture suit. While none of the photos appear to reveal any major spoilers surrounding the series, it does provide our first glimpse at Ruffalo on set.

First look at Mark Ruffalo on the set of #SheHulk. (via anais.almonte2/FB) pic.twitter.com/lUkbwq08cc — She-Hulk Daily (@shehulkdaily) June 3, 2021

She-Hulk will follow Jennifer Walters' (Tatiana Maslany) journey as a New York City lawyer, whose life is changed after she gets into an accident, leading to her receiving a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner. Ruffalo will be reprising his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk in the series, and Tim Roth will be returning to his The Incredible Hulk role as Abomination. Ginger Gonzaga and Renee Elise Goldsberry have been cast in currently-unknown roles.

“There’s nothing completely at a place where it’s a done deal,” Ruffalo said in an interview in April of 2020. “There’s some talk of having Banner/Hulk show up in She–Hulk. If we come up with something good, that would be really interesting. Right now that’s about it. That’s all there is on the table.”

The series will be showrun by Jessica Gao, whose filmography includes Silicon Valley and Rick and Morty. Directors on the series will include Kat Coiro (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever, A.P. Bio).

Are you excited to see Mark Ruffalo's Hulk return in the She-Hulk series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

She-Hulk is expected to debut on Disney+. If you haven't checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.