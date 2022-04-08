Loki Star Tom Hiddleston to Star in New Apple Miniseries

Before Tom Hiddelston starts production on Marvel Studios’ Loki season two, it seems that the actor has found his next project. According to Deadline, the actor is set to headline Apple TV’s The White Darkness. The series is being developed by Pachinko’s Soo Hugh and Black Swan writer Mark Heyman. It will mark the actor’s second series for the streaming service.

Deadline’s description of the series is interesting to say the least, so I understand why the actor signed on. The trade describes the series as follows: “The White Darkness is inspired by the true life account of Henry Worsley, played by Hiddleston, a devoted husband and father, a former soldier, a man of deep honor and sacrifice, but also a man deeply obsessed with adventure, manifesting in an epic journey crossing Antarctica on foot.”

Loki season two has a new duo of directors for its second go-round and they are well prepared to helm the project. Moon Knight’s Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson will helm Loki season two, and they recently revealed why they chose to takeover the project. During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, the duo told us how they will make the second season feel fresh and new.



“I think the biggest thing about Loki is just that it’s actually a lot like Moon Knight, where there’s just no reason to do it if it’s not going to be something new and fresh,” Moorhead said. “It’s funny is, it does feel like Marvel would be willing to walk away unless it actually is something that they felt the unexpected. Like from Moon Knight and especially because Moon Knight is a character where nobody knows almost anything about him, yet. Soon to be changed, right? And so our gloves are off and we get to kind of do whatever we want. And everybody at Marvel and ourselves gets really excited when we are presented with the unexpected. We also of course, hope that people watching feel the same way and we’re gonna bring all that to Loki.”



Here’s Marvel Studios and Disney+’s official synopsis for the series: “The god of mischief will step out of his brother’s shadow and into his own series on Disney+ in May of next year,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige teased about Loki during Disney Investors Day last year. “The great Tom Hiddleston returns as Loki, and he’s joined in the series by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant. As with our other shows coming to Disney+, we wanted to try something a little different. Explore a new genre for us at Marvel Studios. So, we’ve put Loki in the middle of his own crime thriller. If that sounds a little bit unusual, don’t worry, Loki is just as confused.”



The first season of Loki was written by Michael Waldron and helmed by Kate Herron. The series stars Tom Hiddelston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane and Eric Coleman. The series has been officially picked up for a second season with a new team attached. All episodes of Marvel Studios’ Loki are now streaming on Disney+.



What did you think of the first season of Tom Hiddelston’s Loki? Are you excited for season two of the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below and by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!