Loki: New Evidence Teases Tom Hiddleston’s MCU Return for Upcoming Marvel Project

Season 2 of Loki is already confirmed for an unknown date in the future on Disney+, but Tom Hiddleston may show up in another Marvel Studios project before then. Since Marvel TV shows and movies are translated into non-English languages for foreign audiences, voice actors are often employed for the translations. For Tom Hiddleston, that duty falls to voice actor Peter Lontzek, who has revealed that he’s hard at work again on a secret Marvel film. While Lontzek doesn’t give up the name of the movie, it does mean Loki will be showing up soon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Lontzek took part in a video interview that was shared on TikTok. Murphy’s Multiverse has the translation for the key part of the interview where he brings up his future Marvel work. “There is a new Marvel film that I am currently working on that I am not allowed to talk about,” he said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://www.tiktok.com/@svenplatesynchron/video/7074233957042162949

Since the voice actor is currently working on an unknown film, it stands to reason it’s something that should be released this year. The most likely options are Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6th) and Thor: Love and Thunder (July 9th). While Loki has appeared in all three of the previous Thor movies, the multiversal aspect of Doctor Strange 2 aligns with the events of Loki‘s first season.

A July 2021 report claimed Loki will make an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While it did come from The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Studios has remained silent on many of the surprise guest stars in store for the Doctor Strange sequel. Speculation has involved Tom Cruise as the Superior Iron Man, among others, though Patrick Stewart has confirmed he is back as the X-Men founder Professor Charles Xavier.

“I actually didn’t recognize my own voice. It sounded different. Whether I had a cold or something at the time, I don’t know,” Stewart told Jake’s Takes with a laugh when referencing the first official Doctor Strange trailer. “I was astonished — and all they saw was the back of my shoulder and I think my earlobe, nothing else — that there would have been so many connections made. But it pleased me [to see the reactions].”

The Illuminati, a secretive organization consisting of some of Marvel’s biggest names, have also been confirmed. A recent Empire Magazine feature openly called out the Illuminati by name, though it didn’t list who would be potential members.

What Marvel Studios movie do you want to see Loki show up in next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!