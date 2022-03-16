Benedict Cumberbatch has been on a bit of a journey during his past few appearances as Doctor Strange. Strange went to space to fight Thanos, was decimated from reality in Avengers: Infinity War, brought back to life by the Avengers, and battled the Mad Titans Army in Avengers: Endgame, and stopped the multiverse from collapsing with Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now the Sorcerer Supreme faces a bevy of multiversal problems in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

An eagle-eyed fan spotted the confirmation in a recent issue of Empire Magazine, and it reveals that The Illuminati will indeed appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Whether or not the group will be led by Professor X is a different story. You can check out the tweet below.

https://twitter.com/cosmic_marvel/status/1503802332156506115?s=21

During the first full trailer for the sequel, we witness Strange go to Wanda Maximoff for help with knowledge on the multiverse because there seems to be a storm coming. A little further into the trailer, Strange is being held captive by Ultron sentries and they put him in front of what looks like some sort of council led by Sir Patrick Stewart’s Professor Charles Xavier. If you assumed that the council was none other than Marvel Comics group The Illuminati, then you’d be right.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness producer Richie Palmer recently spoke on the possibility of seeing Iron Man and The Illuminati in the sequel, and it seemed like this was definitively a possibility but not in the way we think.

“As you saw in Spider-Man: No Way Home, some rumors ended up being true, some did not,” Palmer revealed to Empire. “I would love to see Tony again, but some rumors are just rumors. I will say that I love the Illuminati. But if we ever introduce the Illuminati in the future, it might be more MCU-driven and have some more ties to our characters in the MCU, versus just replicating what’s in the comics.”

In the comics, The Illuminati is a secret society and group of superheroes that work behind -the-scenes. The group featured the likes of Iron Man, Professor X, Doctor Strange, Namor, Black Bolt, Black Panther and even Mister Fantastic.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters on May 6th.