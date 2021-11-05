Loki Reportedly Appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

✖

Loki has lead a fandom of his own for years, and Tom Hiddleston has pushed the army into a tizzy following the season finale of - well - Loki. The show has earned much love since its premiere this summer, and of course, everyone wanted to know how Hiddleston's role would be expanded in the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And now, a new report is out suggesting Loki will appear in the sequel to Doctor Strange.

The update comes from The Hollywood Reporter as the trade discussed some big surprises in the finale of Loki. The show itself did confirm a second season is on the way, so Hiddleston is far from finished with the God of Mischief. And what's more, THR suggests the actor will reprise his role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Now, the report is just that for now. THR makes it clear that Marvel has yet to confirm anything about Hiddleston being cast, so nothing is official right now. It seems like Hiddleston's Loki is "expected" to appear in the sequel, and he would be joined by an excellent company. After all, the series finale of WandaVision confirmed Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff will have a role in the upcoming sequel.

If you have seen all of the MCU up until now, then you know how Loki's finale sets things up for the Doctor Strange sequel. After all, the big movie will follow Benedict Cumberbatch's sorcerer as he deals with the multiverse's awakening, and that box was cracked ever so slightly with WandaVision. However, Loki threw the whole container open after Sylvie managed to exact the revenge she worked so hard to get. The variant managed to kill the TVA's creator, but He Who Remains' warned Loki and Sylvie what would come from that act. The character's variants will soon gather soon given that the multiverse has been blown wide open. And in that madness, well - we can expect Kang to show up sooner rather than later.

What do you make of this latest MCU report? Do you think Loki will show up alongside Doctor Strange in this sequel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.