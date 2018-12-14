‘Incredible Hulk’ Lou Ferrigno Hospitalized After Pneumonia Vaccination

Lou Ferrigno, best known for playing the titular Marvel character on The Incredible Hulk TV series, is now recovering from a mishap involving a pneumonia vaccination.

The 67-year-old actor took to social media this week to reveal that he had been hospitalized after a pneumonia vaccine was poorly administered to him. He told his fans on Twitter on Instagram that he was all right, but that they needed to be careful when getting shots.

“When in for a pneumonia shot and landed up here with fluid in my bicep,” the actor wrote in a post. “I’ll be ok but it’s important that you keep an eye on who’s giving the shot and make sure they not only swab the spot correctly but that you watch the needle come out of the package.”

Along with the message, Ferrigno shared a photo of himself in the hospital with several IVs in his arm. He also included the hashtags #neveradullmoment and #illbeok, assuring fans that he was well and in good spirits.

Shortly after the posts, People reached out to Ferrigno’s representatives, but they did not immediately respond to the request for a comment.

It’s not exactly clear which vaccination Ferrigno was being administered, nor what actually went wrong with the shot. But it does sound as though the side effects came as a result of the actual procedure, not the vaccine itself.

Ferrigno portrayed The Hulk on TV from 1977 to 1982, and he voiced the character in several live-action iterations for Marvel Studios.