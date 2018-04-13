‘Luke Cage’ Season 2: Antonique Smith’s Character Details Revealed

The upcoming season of Marvel’s Luke Cage is set to bring audiences both fresh and familiar faces, with Antonique Smith being one of the additions to the Netflix series’ roster. The singer and actress will be playing Detective Nandi Tyler, a character who will reportedly butt heads with Simone Missick‘s Misty Knight.

BlackFilm reports of the character, “Nandi and Misty Knight’s relationship runs deep and began when they were in high school. Time has done little to lessen their animosity towards each other and the tensions only intensify when Nandi takes over Misty’s position after her hand is cut off (during the Defenders series). Fans will be perplexed and on the edge of their seats as they do their best to analyze where Nandi’s intentions lay, are they good, are they evil, and how will her character evolve within the Marvel family?”

Smith isn’t the only new addition to the series, with Mustafa Shakir (The Deuce, The Night Of) playing John McIver, “a natural leader, brimming with charisma, whose mission is focused on Harlem and vengeance;” Gabrielle Dennis (Insecure, Rosewood) playing Tilda Johnson, “a brilliant, holistic doctor with a complicated history in Harlem where, as much as she tries to stay far from trouble, it seems to always find her,” and Annabella Sciorra (The Sopranos) playing the season’s big villain, Rosalie Carbone, “a dangerous downtown criminal underworld power player with an eye, and an agenda, toward Harlem.”

In the upcoming season, “After clearing his name, Luke Cage (Mike Colter) has become a celebrity on the streets of Harlem, with a reputation as bulletproof as his skin. But being so visible has only increased his need to protect the community and find the limits of who he can and can’t save. With the rise of a formidable new foe, Luke is forced to confront the fine line that separates a hero from a villain.”

Colter returns as Cage, with Missick, Rosario Dawson, Alfre Woodard, and Theo Rossi all joining the star for the new season.

All 13 episodes of the new season of Marvel’s Luke Cage will begin streaming on June 22nd. Season 1 is streaming now.

