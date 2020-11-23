Mandalorian Darksaber, Avengers Vibranium Claws Named to 10 Worst Toys of 2020 List

The Star Wars Mandalorian Darksaber and Marvel's Avengers/Black Panther Vibranium Power FX Claw, though no doubt two items young fans will have on their Christmas lists this year, have found themselves on the collection “10 Worst Toys of 2020." Though you might think that name implies the toys themselves are terrible or not worth the price, this list comes from World Against Toys Causing Harm, Inc. (W.A.T.C.H.), whose mission is to spotlight potentially hazardous toys that may contain "hidden hazards unnecessarily putting children at risk of injury or death." This year's list marks the 48th annual report from the group, putting two huge properties on their naughty list. Of the ten toys named to the list, W.A.T.C.H.'s aim is to simply illustrate some potential hazards in toys being sold to consumers while also noting that these ten should not be considered the only potentially hazardous toys on the market. We've collected the ten choices that made this year's list, along with W.A.T.C.H.'s reasoning for their inclusion below. The Darksaber as seen in The Mandalorian and the Vibranium claws inspired by Black Panthers look join the likes of a pair of John Cena hands this year with previous notable toys like a Power Rangers Ninja Steel sword and Avengers' Hulk Hands.

MARVEL AVENGERS VIBRANIUM POWER FX CLAW (Photo: Hasbro) These rigid, plastic "power FX" claws, "inspired" by the famous comic book character, Black Panther, are sold for 5 year olds. The manufacturer includes a caution prohibiting "hit[ting] or swing[ing] at people or animals".

CALICO CRITTERS NURSERY FRIENDS (Photo: Epoch Co.) This set of cute "critters" is labeled for ages "3+" on the throw-away packaging, however "flocked animals", regardless of labels, are appealing to oral-age children, as recognized by the industry small parts regulation. The Calico Critters collection includes small parts, such as a pacifier, with the potential for choking injuries.

MISSILE LAUNCHER (Photo: Toysmith) 5 year old children are advised to "GO! Launch" this "missile" with the provided slingshot-like launcher, and "watch it soar…up to 75 ft!" The warnings and cautions make no mention of potential for eye or facial injuries. Moreover, the act of initiating launch occurs near a child's face, as depicted on the packaging.

GLORIA OWL (Photo: Jellycat Ltd.) This cuddly, plush owl is sold for babies as young as 12 months old. Nevertheless, even the manufacturer recognizes the toy's long, fiber-like hair may not be adequately rooted, and is prone to "shredding". The hair, once separated, presents the potential for ingestion or aspiration injuries.

WWE JUMBO SUPERSTAR FISTS (Photo: Jakks Pacific, Inc.) These "jumbo" size fists are sold to enable 3 year old children to emulate pro wrestling "superstars". No warnings or cautions are provided regarding the potential for blunt force or impact injuries.

SCIENTIFIC EXPLORER SCI-FI SLIME (Photo: Alex Brands-Scientific Explorer) This "supreme slime lab" is marketed for children to create "GLOBS of gross gloppy goop!", further identified as "magnetic", "atomic", and other types of "slimes". There are numerous warnings and cautions on the box, package inserts, and the included chemicals and ingredients. For example, the zinc sulfide pouch warns that its contents "[m]ay cause eye, skin, and respiratory irritation. Harmful if swallowed…."

THE ORIGINAL BOOMERANG INTERACTIVE STUNT UFO (Photo: Amax Group) Children are encouraged to "PERFORM AMAZING STUNTS & TRICKS!" by "tossing" it into the air. Despite warning about potential propeller "damage", the manufacturer urges users to play "catch" by "pass[ing] the UFO back and forth to friends…."

BOOM CITY RACERS STARTER PACK (Photo: Moose Toys LLC) The "BOOM CITY" race cars are sold with a ripcord "launcher" so children as young as 4 years old can use the "stunt set" to "RIP, RACE, [and] EXPLODE!" these miniature vehicles. The manufacturer provides numerous warnings and cautions, including not to aim at "eyes or face."

MY SWEET LOVE LOTS TO LOVE BABIES MINIS (Photo: JC Toys Group, Inc; Walmart Inc) This "mini" baby comes with a feeding set, sold for 2 year olds as "[a]ccessories for doll use only". The slender, rigid plastic spoon is approximately 2¾" long with the potential to be mouthed and occlude a child's airway.