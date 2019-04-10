Mark Ruffalo Reveals the Biggest Marvel Spoiler He Ever Dropped

Avengers: Endgame is only a couple of weeks away from finally hitting theaters, which means a bulk of the Marvel Cinematic Universe actors are currently on their press tour. Earlier today, it was revealed that the original six Avengers would be gracing a new series of Entertainment Weekly covers. Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), and Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) all sat down for an interview with the magazine to discuss (or avoid discussing) the highly-anticipated film. Ruffalo, who is known for accidentally dropping spoilers, reflected on his worst offense.

“What’s the biggest thing you’ve spilled about a movie, Mark?,” Entertainment Weekly asked.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Johansson was quick to answer for the actor.

“What about when you streamed the first 10 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok?,” she suggested.

“That’s gotta be it,” Downey Jr. chimed in.

“That was the one that got me the call from up high,” Ruffalo explained.

However, Hemsworth believed the Ragnarok slip-up ended up working to the movie’s benefit.

“Wait, wait, that was actually genius!,” he explained. “There might be some strategy there, because [the audience] laughed so hard during that [footage]. All [viewers] could hear was laughing. They went, ‘It must be good!’”

“It sort of turned around on me,” Ruffalo added, “Because when I came to work on Monday [on the set of Endgame] everyone ran up to me. I thought they were coming to scream at me — Barry [Curtis, ‘supreme security at Marvel Studios’], he threw his arms around me. ‘That was genius! We got more press than we could have possibly paid for!’”

It’s nice to know it worked out for Ruffalo in the end. Despite lots of jokes from the Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, Ruffalo was not fired for his many offenses.

In addition to the original six, Avengers: Endgame stars Josh Brolin (Thanos), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters everywhere, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we dive deep into Shazam! trailer, One Punch Man and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!