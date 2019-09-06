Mark Ruffalo Shares Flashback Photo With Marvel Co-Star Robert Downey Jr.

Mark Ruffalo, the actor best known for playing the Hulk/Bruce Banner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is slowly becoming the king of throwbacks. The actor sometimes posts old photos of himself, hilarious behind-the-scenes shots, and occasionally some reminders of his past collaborations. Ruffalo’s latest throwback tweet showcases him and his Marvel co-star, Robert Downey Jr., (Tony Stark/Iron Man), in another movie they made together: David Fincher’s 2007 film, Zodiac.

“Before we were the #ScienceBros, we were the #DetectiveBros 🕵🏻‍♂️ #FBF #Zodiac.” Ruffalo wrote.

Many people commented on the post, clearly enjoying the reminder:

“Mark Ruffalo, I’d like to thank you for giving me this content first thing in the morning. My crops are watered, I am fed. I am happy and content. Thank you, a lover of the movie Zodiac,” @RachelLeishman wrote.

“Underrated movie. you two were brilliant,” @mspennycrumb added.

Many others replied with some adorable images of the duo:

While Downey Jr.’s time with the MCU is done, Ruffalo’s fate within the franchise is still unclear. Fans are hoping he’ll make an appearance in the upcoming Disney+ series, She-Hulk, as well as the fourth Thor film, Thor: Love and Thunder. (We need a Revengers reunion!) However, the actor will be returning to voice Bruce Banner/Hulk in the animated series, What If…?.

