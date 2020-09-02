Marvel Releases New Spider-Man Trailer

✖

Marvel's wall-crawler has gone through a mountain of trials and tribulations over the years, both in the pages of Marvel Comics and on the big screen. The latest noteworthy adventure for Spider-Man is set to occur later this month in Amazing Spider-Man #850, and Marvel just provided an epic look at what that will entail. On Wednesday, Marvel released a trailer for the upcoming milestone issue, which showcases the forthcoming conflict between Peter Parker and one of his biggest and greatest foes, the Green Goblin.

While plot details are still currently unclear for Amazing Spider-Man #850, the trailer certainly hints that Peter and Green Goblin's reunion won't be a painless one. According to those involved with the issue, the goal is to tell a truly remarkable story that will be one for the ages.

“In the spirit of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN milestone issues past, we are giving you an issue you will not forget,” editor Nick Lowe said in a statement. “AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #50 gave you ‘Spider-Man No More’, #300 gave you Venom, #700 gave you Superior Spider-Man and #800 gave you the Red Goblin. Nick Spencer and our legendary AMAZING SPIDER-MAN artists Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos & Mark Bagley bring back the Green Goblin for a brutal story that tops them all! And as if THAT giant-sized story wasn’t enough, we have a trio of stories by Spidey legends of past, present, and future to drive home that Spider-Man is the greatest character in all of fiction!”

The creative teams behind the issue's backups are set to include Kurt Busiek, Chris Bachalo, Tradd Moore, Saladin Ahmed, and Aaron Kuder.

"This is maybe the most action-packed and harrowing issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ever!” Lowe previously said about the issue. “There are so many twists and turns and Spidey has never had his back up against a wall like this before."

What do you think of the trailer for Amazing Spider-Man #850? Will you be adding the issue to your pull list? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Amazing Spider-Man #850 is set to be released on September 30th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.