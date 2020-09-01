Marvel Reveals Joe Quesada's Stylish New Amazing Spider-Man #850 Cover (Exclusive)

✖

Marvel is going all out for Spidey's big 850th issue, and that includes a series of stylish variant covers celebrating the web-slinger, and you just knew that Joe Quesada would have something for the big occasion. Luckily he did not disappoint and will be contributing a new variant cover for The Amazing Spider-Man #850 (#49), which you can get your exclusive first look at in the image below. Spidey is doing what he does best in the new cover, slinging webs as he makes his way across the bridge towards an unknown threat, though we do know the Green Goblin will be returning to the mix thanks to writer Nick Spencer, so maybe Spidey's already on his trail.

He could also just be on his way to grab some coffee and perhaps a danish or something, but swinging towards danger just sounds more heroic so we're going to go with that. Even if he's headed towards a more peaceful destination in the cover, Marvel Executive Editor Nick Lowe teased that the issue is not going to lack in the action department.

"This is maybe the most action-packed and harrowing issue of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ever!” Lowe said. “There are so many twists and turns and Spidey has never had his back up against a wall like this before."

(Photo: Marvel)

Amazing Spider-Man #850 (#49) is written by Nick Spencer with Tradd Moore, Kurt Busiek, and Saladin Ahmed. The issue is drawn by Ryan Ottley, Humberto Ramos and Mark Bagley with Tradd Moore, and Chris Bachalo and Aaron Kuder, and features a main cover by Ottley. You can find the official description below.

"AMAZING SPIDER-MAN reaches another landmark and we’re celebrating Spider-Style! As if things weren’t bad enough for Spider-Man with Sin-Eater’s reign of terror reaching riot level… THE GREEN GOBLIN IS BACK! Spidey has been through a lot, but even the worst things that have ever happened to Spider-Man have just been a prelude for what happens here, with an epic main story by a veritable Hall of Fame of Spider-Creators. As if that wasn’t enough, this issue also boasts a collection of prestige short stories by Tradd Moore, Kurt Busiek, Chris Bachalo & Saladin Ahmed!"

Amazing Spider-Man #850 hits comic stores on September 30th.

What do you think of the Quesada cover? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

