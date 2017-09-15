Venoms Collide In Marvel’s New VENOM INC Series

Eddie Brock is back in the Venom driver’s seat, and you knew it was only a matter of time before he came face to face with Spider-Man.

That reunion is a big part of Marvel’s newly announced VENOM INC, an event that will be guided by the team of Dan Slott, Mike Costa, and Ryan Stegman. The official announcement was made on vice president and executive editor of Marvel digital media Ryan Penagos’ podcast, and he couldn’t be happier about it.

“We’re in a bit of a Venom renaissance—a Ven-aissance?—of late, and I got real excited when I not only heard about Venom Inc., but that we’d get to announce it on This Week in Marvel!” Penagos said. “If you haven’t listened to any of the 300+ episodes of This Week in Marvel yet, I hope you come for the news we’ll continue to break going forward, and stay for the interviews, in-depth look at all the amazing Marvel Comics out each week, great community, and more.”

Future shows will undoubtedly have more Venom goodness to share, as Marvel editor Nick Lowe promises not only Parker and Brock but also the suit’s previous owner Flash Thompson will be in the mix.

“Flash Thompson] got to be that hero when he was Venom….but that was everything he’d wanted,” Lowe said. “And now it’s gone. It was robbed from him. And so, he’s trying to figure out what his role in life is…and where that story goes, I’m not gonna tell you.”

Flash Thompson lost the symbiote after a lengthy run as a space-faring hero. It was something the suit adapted to quite well actually, which is part of the reason why it rejected the new owner Lee so forcefully.

Those looking forward to what Marvel’s Legacy era has to offer should be pleased with VENOM INC.

“You don’t get much more Legacy than this story,” Lowe said. “Twists! Turns! Classic Spider-Man characters, but all treading on new ground! And to have Ryan Stegman returning to Amazing Spider-Man? I’m embarrassed by the creative riches here!”

You can find the official descriptions below, and more images of VENOM INC. can be found in the gallery.

VENOM INC/ALPHA #1: VENOM INC PART 1

Written by DAN SLOTT & MIKE COSTA

Art by RYAN STEGMAN

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #972: VENOM INC PART 2

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art by RYAN STEGMAN

VENOM #159: VENOM INC PART 3

Written by MIKE COSTA

Art by GERARDO SANDOVAL

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #793 PART 4

Written by DAN SLOTT

Art by RYAN STEGMAN

