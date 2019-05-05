Marvel Fan Claims He Carried out Year-Long Revenge Plan on Troll Who Spoiled Avengers: Infinity War for Him

Marvel fans have been sensitive about spoilers about Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have even gotten involved, posting statements requesting fans not spoil for the films for others and starting hashtags like #ThanosDemandsYourSilence and #DontSpoiltheEndgame. But some trolls are always going to troll, and Endgame releasing one year after Infinity War provided one fan with an easy means of revenge. SPOILERS for Endgame follow.

One Marvel fan on Reddit claims that a troll spoiled Infinity War for him in 2018. Rather than unleash on the troll, the fan says he played it cool and bided his time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“So about a year ago, I made a post on Instagram about how excited I was to see Infinity War, and I foolishly used the hashtag ‘Thanosdemandsyoursilence,’” he writes on Reddit. “As you may know, you can look up hashtags on Instagram and browse through posts using that hashtag. After I made the post, a random guy (who I assume was browsing the hashtag to find people who used it) randomly targeted me, and commented on my post a full list of everyone who died. I hadn’t seen the movie by then, and I did get it spoiled. Now by that time, Endgame was confirmed, (just not the name) and it was then that my master plan was born.”

His cunning plot involved befriending this troll, setting him up for the perfect retaliation.

“I messaged the guy and told him that I had already seen the movie, but that was a good prank. It was then that we became ‘friends,’” he continues. “So for about 7 months, me and him messaged each other, texted memes, talked about movies, and stuff like that. (Keep in mind the friendship was fake, I was just trying to get his trust and make him comfortable with me.) Skip forward to about last week. I bought my Endgame tickets and I was going opening night. I asked him if he was going opening night and he said no, which was great news. He said he was going next week (this week.) So I saw Endgame, and while I was in the theater, I took PLENTY of pictures. I took pictures of Thanos death #1, Captain Marvel, Ronin, Black Widow’s death, Smart Hulk, Fat Thor, 2 Captain America’s, 2 Nebulas, Stan Lee’s cameo, all the snapped coming back, Iron Man’s death, and several other plot points. When I got out, I almost thought of not doing it. I don’t like to spoil movies, I think it’s lame, but I reassured myself that this guy deserves it. So I texted him that I saw it, he asked how it was and I told him it was great, he told me not to spoil it, and I said ‘Oh, like how you spoiled Infinity War.’ Then he switched moods, he was all like’”Hey man, that was a long time ago, we’re friends now,’ Stuff like that.”

The moment was perfect. Payback began.

“Then, in one glorious action, I sent all the pictures as fast as I could, messaging plot points along with the pictures. It was all over in like 30 seconds, but he definitely saw it all. He cursed me out, saying I was a horrible person and stuff. Then he said ‘Why would you do that, we’re such good friends?’ And I texted back, ‘we’re not friends, a year ago you picked me out of a crowd of thousands and ruined a movie that I had been wanting to see for months, since then I’ve been lying to you, deceiving you and gaining your trust all for this moment. You are not my friend, just a person who got what they deserve.’ Then, he cursed me out some more, and I haven’t talked to him since.”

There’s no way to confirm or corroborate this story — the poster claims that his target blocked his on Instagram and that he has no record of the conversation, and also refuses to post the photos he took for fear of piracy charges — so take it as fact or fiction as you will. Some will see as a spoiling troll getting what’s coming to them, though there’s something bittersweet in the idea of burning down a year-long friendship in a 30-second flurry of revenge, no matter how fake the friendship is supposed to have been.

Do you think the story is true? What do you think of how it turned out? Let us know in the comments.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!