Marvel’s Sebastian Stan Wants to Direct

Avengers star Sebastian Stan wants to turn director, but the actor admits he's still "very far, far off" from heading behind the camera.

"It's only in the last couple years that I've become so in awe of directors and the moviemaking aspect. As an actor, I used to only see myself and the scenes and my contribution, but then I realized, 'Wait a minute, you're part of this big thing,'" Stan said at MCM London.

"And there's always a sense of vision and just the way that you can tell stories visually, with sound, the whole editing [aspect], the way you can influence [a film] — it just fascinates me. Yeah, it would be nice to kind of find something that could make sense at some point, but I'm still very far, far off from that."

Asked if he might make his directorial debut on streaming service Disney+, where Stan and Captain America co-star Anthony Mackie will lead The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Stan said with a laugh, "They'll never, they'll never let me. I don't know about that. That's a high bar."

The six-episode series has "got an awesome director," Stan said of prolific television director Kari Skogland, who was named as director on the miniseries May 20. "I'm really, really excited," Stan said.

Skogland's credits include Marvel's The Punisher, Boardwalk Empire, The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Handmaid's Tale, for which she was nominated for an Emmy. Skogland also served as director on the pilot block for AMC's NOS4A2 horror series and Starz's The Rook.

In February, a report claimed Stan's Captain America co-star Chris Evans, who made his directorial debut with 2014 feature Before We Go, was being eyed to direct episodes of Marvel Studios' Disney+ series to keep the star "on the reservation" following his sendoff in Avengers: Endgame.

Launching November 12, Disney+ will eventually host exclusive series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and an untitled Loki series starring Tom Hiddleston.