Marvel Gives Black Creators and Characters the Spotlight in My Super Hero Is Black

Marvel Comics is releasing a new non-fiction book intended to put the spotlight on many of its Black characters and creators over the years. Titled My Super Hero Is Black, the project comes from #1 New York Times best-selling author John Jennings and acclaimed producer Angélique Roché in collaboration with Marvel and Gallery Books Group, a division of Simon & Schuster. Artist Natacha Bustos provides the cover to the book, which features heroes such as Black Panther, Nick Fury, Misty Knight, Miles Morales, Storm, Sam Wilson, War Machine, Ironheart, Luke Cage, Shuri, Moon Girl, Doctor Voodoo, Blade, and many more.

The book will chronicle the early days of Marvel publishing, with stories from Stan Lee addressing systemic racism, and historical looks at the works of Christopher Priest, Billy Graham, Reginald Hudlin, and Ta-Nehisi Coates.

“My Super Hero is Black follows the journey of the industry on its path to the modern Black super hero, one of the grandest examples of our modern mythology,” Roché told EW. “The medium of comic books allows us to escape, dream and imagine the possibilities of our world. Who we choose to be, our heroes shows what we value as a society. When I was first approached to be a co-author of My Super Hero is Black with the incredible John Jennings, I immediately said yes. I knew that this story was one that needed to be told. The narrative of the Black super hero, its impact on individuals, and how it has evolved as our country—and around the world—tells not an amazing entertaining narrative of fictional stories but reflects the real-life complexities of Black representation in media. As life-long genre fans, John and I have taken great care to craft not just a historical reference but a narrative that highlights a journey of Black super heroes, past, present, and future.”

“Marvel Comics is one of the most dynamic and iconic narrative universes ever created,” added Jennings. “As a publishing institution, its innovative explorations into the full potential of the comics medium have transformed the pop culture landscape and inspired millions of creators and fans alike. I am one of those fans and one of those creators. It is both my honor and privilege to be able to present this historic book to the world. Angélique and I have endeavored to create a love letter to the characters we hold dear, a celebration of Black characters and creators in the vast Marvel Universe, and a document for future generations to come. One of Marvel Comics’ core mantras is that they want their comics to show ‘the world outside your window‘ and that is exactly what they have done over the last eight decades. My Super Hero is Black is not just a reference book but it shows the potential of these amazing Black characters through new windows and new vantage points. We hope that audiences are as thrilled to experience the spectrum of representations of Blackness in My Super Hero is Black via the lens of the universe that is Marvel Comics as we are.”

John Jennings is a comics scholar, illustrator, editor, writer, teacher, publisher, and #1 New York Times best-selling author. Angélique Roché is a content creator, producer, and host of the Marvel’s Voices podcast series.

My Super Hero Is Black goes on sale October 11th and can be pre-ordered from Simon & Schuster.