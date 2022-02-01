RIP Wordle Trends Following Purchase From The New York Times

Earlier today, Wordle creator Josh Wardle announced that the popular free-to-play game has been purchased by The New York Times. In Wardle’s announcement, the creator said that “the game will be free to play for everyone,” but it seems that might not be the case. The New York Times’ own reporting states that the game will be “initially” free, implying that a subscription to the paper’s digital edition or its puzzle content will be required after a certain amount of time. That has already led to a lot of disappointment from players, who seem convinced the move will kill the game.

Following the announcement, “RIP Wordle” began trending on Twitter, as fans of the game shared their frustration. Wordle‘s simplicity has made it a huge success on social media, and its free-to-play nature has made it a big draw. It’s far too early to say what the future will hold for the game, and whether or not the move will benefit Wordle in the long run. For now, however, fans are a little bit bummed.

