Black Panther’s Sterling K. Brown Compares On-Set Secrecy to Mission: Impossible

Marvel Studios’ efforts to prevent plot leaks for their films is already almost legendary, with stars of the various MCU films saying that they didn’t get to see full scripts and sometimes didn’t even know what else was going on in the film beyond their scenes.

But according to Black Panther’s Sterling K. Brown, Marvel’s secrecy measures are so covert they could have come straight out of a Mission: Impossible movie.

“Being in a Marvel film is the pinnacle of secrecy training,” Brown told the LA Times. “You get the script, but not a hard copy. And then, like, it dissolves — like, it’s Mission: Impossible. The link self-destructs. … Then you get to set and they give you your sides [scenes] for the day, and when you finish shooting, you turn your sides in. And if you don’t turn your sides in — ’cause I forgot mine at the hotel one time — they follow you to your hotel to get your sides. And then you sign out. They ain’t [playing] around.”

And it seems like Marvel’s spy-like covert tactics have been paying off. While we know that Brown, who also stars in NBC’s This Is Us, is playing N’Jobu, a character from T’Challa’s (played by Chadwick Boseman) past, little else is known about his character. What we do know is that the film has an incredible cast, including Lupita N’yongo as Nakia, Forest Whitaker as Zuri, and Angela Bassett T’Challa’s mother Ramonda.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther follows T’Challa who, after the death of his father, the King of Wakanda, returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and Black Panther—is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk. Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and their way of life.

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16, 2018.