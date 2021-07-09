Marvel's Black Widow 4K, Blu-ray, and SteelBook Editions Are On Sale Now

Things are moving fast for Marvel's Black Widow, which launched in theaters and Disney+ Premiere access on July 9th, Digital VOD on August 10th, and is set to hit 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD on September 14th. Pre-orders for the physical editions are live now, and this includes an exclusive SteelBook edition.

Pre-orders for the Black Widow 4K Ultra HD exclusive SteelBook edition, 4K UHD Blu-ray, and standard Blu-ray are live here at Best Buy priced at $24.99 to $34.99. The comic book style design of the exclusive SteelBook edition, which is exclusive to Best Buy and Zavvi (bundled with a shirt)is definitely one of the better Marvel Blu-ray covers, so it's probably worth spending a few extra bucks on. As far as special features are concerned, a breakdown is available below.

Bloopers – Take a look at some of the fun mishaps on set with the cast and crew of Black Widow.

Deleted Scenes Grocery Shopping – Natasha heads into a grocery store to prepare for her journey through Norway. After a long drive, she arrives at her destination: a mysterious trailer in the middle of nowhere. Bike Chase – Tailed by assailants, Natasha and Yelena speed through the city in order to escape their nemeses. Gulag Fight – Alexei squares up against several enemies and is quickly overpowered. When all hope seems lost, Natasha leaps in to lend a hand in the fight. Smile – The Taskmaster protocol is activated in a tense moment, and an iconic helmet is unveiled. Come After Me – Secretary Ross and Mason discover an important message Natasha left behind. Walk and Talk – Alexei and Melina have a playful exchange. The Taskmaster arrives and faces off with Alexei. Widows in Training – Yelena and Alexei awaken in captivity. Melina hands the Taskmaster vials while the Widows train. Kiss – Alexei and Melina reunite after the action. Natasha grieves over an untimely demise in the brutal aftermath. Ohio – Natasha witnesses the carefree nature of the Ohio suburbs through the neighborhood children.

Filmmaker Introduction Featurette – Director Cate Shortland introduces the film and her vision for it.

Sisters Gonna Work It Out Featurette – Watch Scarlett and Florence as they train, fight, and bond to become the sister duo in Black Widow. Listen as the cast and crew discuss the characters, rigorous training, and building the dynamic between the two fearsome siblings.

Go Big If You’re Going Home Featurette – Step back to appreciate the size and scale of Black Widow’s solo film. Shot around the world, the film balances family and drama with mind-blowing action. The cast and crew reveal the intricacies of stunts that made the film so action-packed.

All things considered amidst a global pandemic, Black Widow still opened with a reasonably successful box office. To date, the movie has grossed over $370 million worldwide and has set several pandemic-era records. Most recently, however, the movie has dominated the news cycle because of Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit against Disney.

"The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic," Disney said in its initial response to the lawsuit. The studio "fully complied with Ms. Johansson's contract," the response continues, adding "the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date."

