Black Widow Now on Digital VOD

✖

Ahead of its home media release next month, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow is now available on virtually every digital platform you can get your hands on. As of August 10th, Black Widow can be purchased throuhg Movies Anywhere, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, Xfinity, and Google Play with more vendors coming soon. A cursory glance at Vudu also shows the latest Marvel Studios blockbuster available there as well.

The movie is currently being sold for $29.99 as a digital copy, the same price it is on Disney+ Premier Access. Depending on which services, this means you could buy Black Widow without paying the additional Disney+ subscription. The movie is expected to have its Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD physical release on September 14th.

The official Black Widow accounts shared the news Tuesday afternoon, revealing each digital copy will also come with the standard extras — deleted scenes, bloopers, commentaries, and more.

More action. More suspense. Get Marvel Studios' #Black Widow with bonus extras, including deleted scenes, gag reel, and more. Now available early on Digital: https://t.co/00ZYsx3jvo pic.twitter.com/kayZBUho7L — Black Widow (@theblackwidow) August 10, 2021

All things considered amidst a global pandemic, Black Widow still opened with a reasonably successful box office. Through Monday, the spy thriller has grossed $360.16 million worldwide and has set several pandemic-era records. Most recently, however, the movie has dominated the news cycle because of Johansson's lawsuit against Disney.

"The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic," Disney said in its initial response to the lawsuit. The studio "fully complied with Ms. Johansson's contract," the response continues, adding "the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date."

Black Widow is now in theaters and streaming on Disney+ Premier Access. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Which characters would you like to see makeup the MCU's Dark Avengers? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.