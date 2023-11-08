Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Speaks Out on Robert Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson's MCU Returns

Last week, it was reported that Marvel Studios was discussing the possibility of bringing back the original Avengers for a future Avengers movie — including "reviving Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow." Considering that both characters died in Avengers: Endgame, it would certainly be a major shift for the MCU, but now, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is speaking out and says the truth is it hasn't been discussed — but fans will just have to see.

"We did not discuss that and that is the truth," Feige told ET at The Marvels premiere. "We're doing a project with Scarlett. I love Robert, he's part of the family. But in terms of returning, we'll have to see."

The rumor that Marvel was looking to bring back the original Avengers — particularly Johansson and Downey, Jr., was part of a larger report on the state of Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe that also included discussion about the Blade reboot — a rumor that was later refuted by a writer on the project.

As for Feige's comments, while he said that the discussions hadn't happened, he did leave the door open with that "we'll have to see". If the MCU were to at some point look at the possibility to bring back the original Avengers, it could be a complicated — and expensive — situation. Both Downey and Johansson would each pull a significant payday for their appearances — each actor was earning significant eight figures for their later MCU performances.

Scarlett Johansson Does Have a Confirmed Future With Marvel

While it seems for now that both Downey and Johansson won't be back on screen in the MCU, behind the scenes is a different matter. Back in June, Johansson confirmed to ComicBook.com that her previously announced Marvel Studios producing project is still in the works.

"It is still happening. Yes," Johansson said. "It is still happening, [but] not currently because nothing is happening right now. We're all sort of in this holding pattern as we wait out the writers' strike and potentially our own guild strike, and so on and so forth."

