The Marvels Final Trailer Confirms a Major MCU Cameo

The final trailer for The Marvels arrived on Monday, showcasing a new look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe film just days before its theatrical film. The trailer provided a new look at the team-up between Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) — and if that wasn't enough, it revealed a surprising detail about the film.

The new The Marvels trailer features a very brief appearance from Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), who can be seen speaking to Carol. This confirms rumors that Valkyrie would be factoring into the film in some way, after earlier promotional material very briefly showed the Bifrost and Carol remarking that she "called a friend." Of course, we'll still have to wait a few more days to see the context of the actual scene.

How Will Valkyrie Appear in The Marvels?

The idea of a potential Valkyrie cameo in The Marvels hasn't seemed too unconventional — especially as Thompson worked on Little Woods, the feature film debut of The Marvels director Nia DaCosta. And even before The Marvels was officially announced, fans have clamored to see Valkyrie and Carol share the screen in a meaningful way.

"And then, of course, there's the Brie/Tessa Thompson love going on online which is fun to see," Captain Marvel producer Mary Livanos told ComicBook.com in 2019."It's so charming and so fun to see the actor's themselves get excited about the potential mashup so that as a creative makes you start thinking."

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson.

Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

What do you think of the newest trailer for The Marvels? How do you feel about the first look at Valkyrie's appearance in the film? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

As mentioned above, The Marvels will be released exclusively in theaters on November 10th.