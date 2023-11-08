The Marvels Director Reveals How the Movie Was Inspired by Final Fantasy 7: Advent Children

When pitching for The Marvels, director Nia DeCosta referenced multiple scenes from the movie Final Fantasy VII Advent Children. Speaking to IGN, DeCosta talked about how the animated feature has "really great fight scenes and has a really great ending sequence." DeCosta seems to be a very big fan of the movie in general, which she called "amazing." While DeCosta took some inspiration from a video game film for her initial pitch, it's worth noting that the director also told IGN that she didn't want The Marvels to "look like a video game," which has sometimes been a complaint about superhero films and the CGI that can be seen in their action sequences.

Final Fantasy VII Advent Children

For those unfamiliar with Final Fantasy VII Advent Children, it's a 2005 animated movie that served as a direct sequel to the 1997 Square Enix game. The movie picks up two years after Sephiroth's defeat, revealing new details about what happened to the game's surviving cast, including characters like Cloud, Tifa, Barret, and Vincent. While the world has seen some peace following the game's conclusion, Sephiroth is resurrected in the film, leading to the climactic ending sequence DeCosta references. Cloud is able to defeat the villain once again, but it takes a lot of help from the rest of the protagonists.

Events from Advent Children will appear in Final Fantasy VII Ever Crisis. Ever Crisis is currently available on mobile platforms, and a PC version is in the works. Ever Crisis is not the first mobile game based on Final Fantasy VII, but it has generated a lot of interest among fans thanks to its unique approach. The game allows players to revisit events spanning various pieces of Final Fantasy VII media, including the original game, prequels like Crisis Core, books, movies, and more. The game has also been adding completely original content that has never appeared in any other format, including a chapter based on the earliest days of Sephiroth.

The Marvels Release Date

The Marvels is set to release in theaters on November 10th. The next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Teyonah Paris (Monica Rambeau/Photon), and Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel). The movie will follow-up on the ending of the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series, which saw a confused Captain Marvel having switched places with Ms. Marvel. The show also established Kamala Khan's mutant background, setting up Disney's plans for the X-Men. It remains to be seen just how much The Marvels might hint at future plans for mutants in the MCU, but with the movie set to arrive in theaters this week, fans won't have to wait too much longer to find out!

Are you surprised that DeCosta was inspired by Final Fantasy VII Advent Children? Do you plan on checking out The Marvels this week? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!