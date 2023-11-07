Marvel Star Jeremy Renner Reveals He's Been Trying Every Type of Therapy Since Accident

Jeremy Renner has turned to "every type of therapy" on his road to recovery from near-fatal injuries he sustained in a snow plow accident. The Marvel star channeled his inner Hawkeye to help his nephew get out of the snow in Lake Tahoe last January, when he was run over by the "Sno-Cat" snow plow. If you're wondering how big a Sno-Cat is, it weighs over 14,000 pounds. As you can imagine, it did significant damage to Renner's body, which he is working hard to rebound from. That's probably why he's looked at every form of physical therapy available to him.

"I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th …," Jeremy Renner wrote in an Instagram post. "everyday , countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on…."

He added how his mind has been the greatest benefit to his road to recovery: "My greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional… I feel it's my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared , but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure . I thank you all. #loveandtitanium"

Jeremy Renner's Mayor of Kingstown renewed for Season 3

Paramount+ gave the Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown a Season 3 renewal back in September. The show helped kick off the CBS All Access era before the streaming service was rebranded as Paramount+. The decision to renew Mayor of Kingstown for Season 3 was reportedly made months ago, but nothing was announced because Renner has been recovering from a devastating snow plow accident. Mayor of Kingstown's second season debuted on Paramount+ back in March.

Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.